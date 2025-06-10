Topeka's Best View Is Atop This Free-To-Visit Golden Kansas Dome With Panoramic City Overlooks

There are many ways to experience Kansas' cities, and they're anything but conventional. You could head to Iola and sit in America's largest town square, enveloped by a charming downtown and scenic trails. Or if you find yourself in Greensburg, go underground into a giant engineering marvel of a well with deep history. Arguably, though, the most breathtaking city site takes you not down into the ground but high up into the clouds, in the heart of the state's capital of Topeka. At Topeka's Kansas State Capitol building (commonly called the Kansas Statehouse), visitors get the rare chance to climb up roughly 300 steps to the top of its dome for free and get the best view of the city from above.

An incredible architectural wonder in itself, the Kansas Statehouse began construction in 1866. It's recognizable for its sprawling pillared entryway and towering copper dome topped by a statue of the Kaw warrior Ad Astra. The dome puts the building at 17 feet taller than the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. When the statehouse first started offering tours of its dome in 2006, they were intended as a temporary draw for those who wanted an inside glimpse, but the tour was so loved and popular that it became a permanent fixture of the building, meaning that today, anyone can climb up the top and stand on the cupola balcony of Topeka's tallest building.