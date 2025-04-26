This Small Kansas City Has America's Largest Town Square, A Charming Downtown, And Scenic Trails

Kansas bills itself as home to a number of world's biggest things. It has the world's largest Czech egg, the world's longest grain elevator, and the world's largest belt buckle. And in Iola, in southeastern Kansas, you can find America's largest town square, measuring two blocks on each side. This delightful small town has a number of charming shops and restaurants around that square and throughout downtown. Plus, it's home to the Sunflower State's newest state park and some of its best rail trails.

Iola is about a 1-hour-and-45 minute drive from the vibrant nightlife of Kansas City, and it's about two hours from Wichita, a bustling city with a low cost of living. Both cities have airports. From either airport (or if you're on a road trip through Kansas), the easiest way to get to and around Iola is with a car; however, once you're in town, there's a bike share program, an unexpected perk in a town with fewer than 5,500 people.

What's even more unexpected is that you can use the cruiser bikes for free! This bike share program is one of the initiatives of Thrive Allen County, a non-profit organization that working for the area's continued revitalization. While some rural communities have been slowly dying, Iola has been dedicated to making sure that it stays strong and gives both its citizens and visitors lots to do and enjoy while they're here.