This Small Kansas City Has America's Largest Town Square, A Charming Downtown, And Scenic Trails
Kansas bills itself as home to a number of world's biggest things. It has the world's largest Czech egg, the world's longest grain elevator, and the world's largest belt buckle. And in Iola, in southeastern Kansas, you can find America's largest town square, measuring two blocks on each side. This delightful small town has a number of charming shops and restaurants around that square and throughout downtown. Plus, it's home to the Sunflower State's newest state park and some of its best rail trails.
Iola is about a 1-hour-and-45 minute drive from the vibrant nightlife of Kansas City, and it's about two hours from Wichita, a bustling city with a low cost of living. Both cities have airports. From either airport (or if you're on a road trip through Kansas), the easiest way to get to and around Iola is with a car; however, once you're in town, there's a bike share program, an unexpected perk in a town with fewer than 5,500 people.
What's even more unexpected is that you can use the cruiser bikes for free! This bike share program is one of the initiatives of Thrive Allen County, a non-profit organization that working for the area's continued revitalization. While some rural communities have been slowly dying, Iola has been dedicated to making sure that it stays strong and gives both its citizens and visitors lots to do and enjoy while they're here.
Where to stay and eat when you're in Iola
You can stay right on Iola's town square at Experience the Lofts. In a renovated Victorian era building, there are 11 uniquely decorated lofts and suites that come complete with full kitchens and comfy beds. You can pick up some meat or a meal at Bolling's Meatery and Eatery to prepare in your kitchen. Along with all kinds of quality meat from hamburgers to steaks to shrimp, you can get a range of sides, like loaded baked potatoes and jalapeño poppers.
Then for fresh fruits, veggies, and more, check out the Allen County Farmers' Market. It runs twice a week in Iola from May through summer. It's in the square on Thursday evenings and at Cofachique Park on Tuesday afternoons.
A block away from Experience the Lofts is Wild Bloom Coffee. If you're someone who can't start their day without a caffeine boost, this is a must-visit. Wild Bloom Coffee has a drive-thru if you're in a rush, but it's also a great place to take a moment and relax with a cup of coffee or tea. It's got your classic coffee drinks as well as specialty options like the Queen Bee Latte with lavender, honey, and peach syrup and Reece's With Her Spoon, a shaken espresso with peanut butter, white chocolate, and vanilla.
Enjoying culture and shopping for treasures in Iola
Learn more about Iola's history at the Allen County Historical Society Museum in town square. For a dose of culture, the Bowlus Fine Arts Center puts on live shows of all kinds from local dance studios to orchestra concerts to plays. On Thursday evenings in June and July, the Municipal Band plays free concerts at the bandstand in the square; it's a tradition dating back to 1871. And there are "Movies on the Square" once a month from May through October.
As you bike or walk around Iola, particularly in downtown, you'll see murals celebrating the area, perfect for posting on Instagram. If you want Iola souvenirs beyond photos, downtown has plenty of fun shops. Audacious Boutique has a collection of cute clothing and jewelry. For some pre-loved items, Deja Nu is a clothing consignment hot spot. The Market Place and Clocktower Mercantile have a combination of antiques, decor, and home goods.
Iola's state park and its rail trails provide plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors
Lehigh Portland State Park, just a few miles from downtown Iola, has over a dozen miles of trails near Lake Lehigh. There's a mix of single-track and wider gravel trails with great options for both hikers and mountain bikers, and you can mix and match them to make a route that matches your energy levels. The trails take you through the wooded areas as well as prairies and along the 138-acre lake at the heart of the park. The park was once the site of a cement plant, and the spring-fed lake (which some locals still call Elks Lake) was once the plant's quarry.
Along with the lake, another (literally) cool spot in the park is John Brown's Cave. It's a narrow 300-foot-long cave along the aptly named Cave Trail South. If you explore the cave; remember to go with a friend, be prepared to get wet, wear a helmet, and have multiple light sources. Beyond the existing trail system, future plans for the park include a visitors center and campgrounds.
Iola also has trailheads for two rail trails: the Prairie Spirit Trail and the Southwind Rail Trail, which could be contenders for some of North America's best rail trails. The Prairie Spirit Trail runs for 51 miles from Iola north to Ottawa, and the Southwind Rail Trail runs south from Iola for nine miles to Humboldt. Since they're built on former rail beds, there aren't any steep hills and the trails are wide.