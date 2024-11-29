One Man's Trash Is Another's Treasure At A Quirky Family-Friendly Tourist Attraction In Kansas
We're all different. Some people like a gentle stroll along a sunlit beach, others a challenging hike up Europe's tallest active volcano. Many prefer cultural pursuits, like a day at the New York's underrated museums, a trip to the movie theater, or an evening of ballet at the Lincoln Center. Then there are those who will gladly drive significant distances to visit Truckhenge Farm, an art exhibit on the outskirts of Topeka, Kansas, consisting not of European masterworks but a ramshackle collection of buses, boats, beer bottles, and pick-up trucks.
Truckhenge Farm is Americana at its rawest, rustiest, and proudest, too. When the county told owner Ron Lessman to "pick up his trucks," he did just that, propping his many old beaters — or artworks — on 42,000 pounds' worth of concrete plinths. Since then, Lessman's collection has grown to cover some 10 acres of his farm. The museum grows in detail every day, as visitors are encouraged to spray paint everything but the pick up trucks.
There's further fun to be had at the huge 30-acre fishing pond teeming with catfish, crappie, perch, blue gill, and bass. Don't worry about rules here — no licence is required and the lake is open year round. Pack your guns, too, because the shooting park is perfect for those who want to practice with their rifle, handgun, or shotgun in a safe, wide open space. So, for a rootin', shootin' day trip of art, junk and liberty, head to Truckhenge.
Why Truckhenge is a great American roadside attraction
Ron Lessman was a hog farmer when he decided Topeka was lacking in culture. "I figured Nebraska had carhead, Texas got Cadillac Row," he told Introublezone. "Kansas needed something." Since this realization, Lessman has curated a gleefully redneck experience of the American Dream across dozens of acres of farmland about 150 miles north of the breathtaking Flint Hills region.
Lessman is straight from central casting, sporting a crazy grey beard, a star-bangled bandana, and a live and let live attitude that attracts visitors from around the world. You can arrange a personal tour if you call ahead — expect a warm reception, an earthy sense of humor, and a playful sense of rebellion. "The county filed public nuisance charges," he told the Kansas City Star, "I said 'Your honor, I'm not a nuisance I'm just obnoxious!'"
Truckhenge Farm has built such a reputation for itself that it attracts a range of event organizers from nudist colonies to booming music concerts. "I'm sorry, once you get to be 65 years old, keep your clothes on," Ron's wife Linda joked, "I'm guilty, too!" Chances are you'll visit during a regular, non-event day and you'll find no shortage of things to do — from fishing, shooting, and camping to conversation, art criticism, and good-humored, philosophical musings on the state of American liberty.