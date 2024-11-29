One Man's Trash Is Another's Treasure At A Quirky Family-Friendly Tourist Attraction In Kansas

We're all different. Some people like a gentle stroll along a sunlit beach, others a challenging hike up Europe's tallest active volcano. Many prefer cultural pursuits, like a day at the New York's underrated museums, a trip to the movie theater, or an evening of ballet at the Lincoln Center. Then there are those who will gladly drive significant distances to visit Truckhenge Farm, an art exhibit on the outskirts of Topeka, Kansas, consisting not of European masterworks but a ramshackle collection of buses, boats, beer bottles, and pick-up trucks.

Truckhenge Farm is Americana at its rawest, rustiest, and proudest, too. When the county told owner Ron Lessman to "pick up his trucks," he did just that, propping his many old beaters — or artworks — on 42,000 pounds' worth of concrete plinths. Since then, Lessman's collection has grown to cover some 10 acres of his farm. The museum grows in detail every day, as visitors are encouraged to spray paint everything but the pick up trucks.

There's further fun to be had at the huge 30-acre fishing pond teeming with catfish, crappie, perch, blue gill, and bass. Don't worry about rules here — no licence is required and the lake is open year round. Pack your guns, too, because the shooting park is perfect for those who want to practice with their rifle, handgun, or shotgun in a safe, wide open space. So, for a rootin', shootin' day trip of art, junk and liberty, head to Truckhenge.