Hidden In One Of France's Most Underrated Wine Regions Is A Medieval Town With An Ancient Market Hall

In Clisson, the architecture immediately beckons. Perched on a hill overlooking the Sèvre Nantaise river, the Château de Clisson is a ruined, 12th-century castle and fortress that dominates the landscape. With visitation available most days between February and December, climbing the steps to the Château and wandering its ravaged, exposed chambers feels like stepping into an ancient history book, with both guided and self-guided tours available for those interested. Admission is only about $3.50 at the time of writing for a self-guided tour, or $7 to join a guided tour given in French. Children under the age of 14 may visit for free.

Adjacent to the Château is Les Halles, Clisson's ancient, covered market hall housed in a wooden structure dating back to the 14th century. Under the shadow of the Château, as well as the tower of the Église Notre-Dame, the market bustles with myriad grocery and prepared food vendors on Tuesdays and Fridays year-round.

The Loire Valley also has no shortage of restored palaces, such as Château de Chenonceau, France's famous fairytale castle with breathtaking gardens, priceless art, and wine tasting. Also in Clisson, however, is a small but significant taste of Italian architecture. Situated on the opposite side of the river from the medieval Château de Clisson, La Garenne Lemot Estate is a Tuscan-style villa realized by Napoleon's sculptor, and complete with a sculpture park on its 32-acre grounds. Admission to the park and to admire the villa's exterior is free throughout the year.