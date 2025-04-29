France's Famous Fairytale Castle Is A Breathtaking Escape With Gardens, Priceless Art, And Wine Tasting

As far as fairytale castles go, the Château de Chenonceau in France's Loire Valley is perhaps the most exquisite. It has the requisite towers that appear plucked from a children's storybook, elegant gardens punctuated by fountains and a maze, and it sits as a bridge, astride the River Cher, adding to its whimsy. The castle's history is long and, intriguingly laced with the stories of many women of note, leading to it gaining the moniker: Château des dames (The Ladies' Chateau), and its various interior rooms, formal gardens, and even its stables hold stories from women like Catherine de' Medici, Regent of France, and Diane de Poitiers, the mistress of Henry II of France.

For visitors, the castle is like a time capsule of eras, with some parts of the building dating as far back as the 12th and 13th centuries and others to the 16th century. There are stunning interiors ornamented by art by Tintoretto, Rubens, and Mino de Fiesole, and for those with a love of French wine, the Cave des Dômes offers wine tastings in its remarkable 16th-century cellar, with wines from the surrounding AOC Touraine-Chenonceaux vineyards, part of the famed Loire Valley, one of the best yet underrated French wine regions.

In a region of France known for its incredible fairytale-like castles. This one, the exceptional Château de Chenonceau, is the castle that stands out as prettiest and as a must-see on any itinerary, whether sampling Loire Valley food and wine or adding it to an exploration of Rick Steves' favorite region for biking.