Badlands National Park's Uncrowded Green Grass Trail Is A Serene Camping Spot Brimming With Wildlife

Deer Haven, which is located in South Dakota's Badlands National Park, lives up to its name. To get there, you'll need to take the Deer Haven Trail. Measuring 5 miles round-trip, the Deer Haven Trail is actually a network of wildlife trails that wind through the seemingly desolate badlands before reaching a grassy plateau topped with hearty juniper trees. This plateau, or Deer Haven, is where you are sure to spot deer munching on grass. Here, visitors can hike in and out in one day or pitch a tent and discover why the Badlands National Park sunrise and sunset are unlike anything you've ever seen.

The best time to visit Deer Haven is in the fall, specifically September, when there's no snow and you're less likely to encounter mud. Although a little mud might not seem like a problem, during the spring months and even into the summer, the Deer Haven Trail and the parking lot turn into a soupy mess that really takes the fun out of any camping trip. Other things you should know? Campfires aren't permitted, and you must pack out all of your trash.