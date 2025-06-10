Badlands National Park's Uncrowded Green Grass Trail Is A Serene Camping Spot Brimming With Wildlife
Deer Haven, which is located in South Dakota's Badlands National Park, lives up to its name. To get there, you'll need to take the Deer Haven Trail. Measuring 5 miles round-trip, the Deer Haven Trail is actually a network of wildlife trails that wind through the seemingly desolate badlands before reaching a grassy plateau topped with hearty juniper trees. This plateau, or Deer Haven, is where you are sure to spot deer munching on grass. Here, visitors can hike in and out in one day or pitch a tent and discover why the Badlands National Park sunrise and sunset are unlike anything you've ever seen.
The best time to visit Deer Haven is in the fall, specifically September, when there's no snow and you're less likely to encounter mud. Although a little mud might not seem like a problem, during the spring months and even into the summer, the Deer Haven Trail and the parking lot turn into a soupy mess that really takes the fun out of any camping trip. Other things you should know? Campfires aren't permitted, and you must pack out all of your trash.
How to get to Deer Haven
Part of Deer Haven's appeal is the feeling of being in a place so remote that the scenery borders on otherworldly. Although hotels, restaurants, and shops are about 20 minutes away in Wall, the nearest airport with interstate flights can be found an hour away in Rapid City.
To reach the Deer Haven Trailhead, you'll need to put "Conata Picnic Area" into your GPS and drive along Badlands Loop Road until you reach the parking lot. The picnic area features enough parking for at least a dozen cars, vault toilets (no running water), and picnic tables. The trailhead and backcountry registration log can be found on the western side of the parking lot. Although a permit or reservation isn't required, the park asks that backcountry campers check in with the staff at the Pinnacles Entrance Station or Ben Reifel Visitor Center and register their overnight plans.
The Deer Haven Trail is technically unmarked and unmaintained, but people have worn a path in the dirt that you can easily follow for about 2 miles. Next, look for Deer Haven's grassy butte looming in the distance, and continue straight along the gently worn path, or find your own alternative route. There are no designated camping spots, but the park recommends camping at Deer Haven or on the buttes, depending on your desired view.
Other stunning camping spots in and around Badlands National Park
At Badlands National Park, you can hike and camp in non-designated areas.However, if you do camp, you must stick to backcountry camping rules, which include pitching your tent at least a half mile from roads or trails. This is to ensure the park remains a place of untouched natural beauty without the trappings of civilization or the eyesore created by brightly colored tents.
The two most well-known backcountry camping destinations in the park are Deer Haven and the Sage Creek Wilderness Area. Like Deer Haven, the Sage Creek Wilderness Area has no marked trails, but you can follow paths made by bison until you find an ideal camping spot. The wilderness area is also home to bighorn sheep that you can spot grazing and going about their business. As always, make sure to bring enough water — at least a gallon per person per day—and anything else you might need for a camping trip.
One of the reasons Badlands National Park is known as one of America's best national park road trip destinations is its close proximity to several free campgrounds. The Sage Creek Campground, not to be confused with the aforementioned wilderness area, is tucked away inside the park and boasts 22 non-reservable sites. Alternatively, visitors can pay to camp at Cedar Pass RV and Campground, or enjoy free dispersed camping outside the park at Buffalo Gap National Grassland.