This Total Island Paradise Packed With Surf, Sunsets, And Culture Was Named The World's Most Beautiful

For the second year in a row, Trip.com has rated Bali as the best island to visit in the world. To determine the ranking of the best islands and coastlines worldwide, the service provider looked at customer reviews, attractions, and the number of visitors, bookings, and searches, focusing on the overall popularity of a destination. Bali, known as the "Island of the Gods," outshines all other coastal destinations.

While many imagine Bali as a single island, the province is actually comprised of Bali itself and the outlying islands of Nusa Penida, Nusa Lembongan, and Nusa Ceningan, each with its own laid-back vibe and unique appeal. The islands can be easily accessed by speedboat from the mainland and are also worth exploring for their surf and sunsets.

The main airport is Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar, which is located about 13 miles from popular areas like Canggu. To get around, most visitors rent scooters, use taxis, or use ride-hailing apps like Gojek. While Bali is a year-round destination, the best time to visit is during the dry season, from May to October.