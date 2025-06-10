This Total Island Paradise Packed With Surf, Sunsets, And Culture Was Named The World's Most Beautiful
For the second year in a row, Trip.com has rated Bali as the best island to visit in the world. To determine the ranking of the best islands and coastlines worldwide, the service provider looked at customer reviews, attractions, and the number of visitors, bookings, and searches, focusing on the overall popularity of a destination. Bali, known as the "Island of the Gods," outshines all other coastal destinations.
While many imagine Bali as a single island, the province is actually comprised of Bali itself and the outlying islands of Nusa Penida, Nusa Lembongan, and Nusa Ceningan, each with its own laid-back vibe and unique appeal. The islands can be easily accessed by speedboat from the mainland and are also worth exploring for their surf and sunsets.
The main airport is Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar, which is located about 13 miles from popular areas like Canggu. To get around, most visitors rent scooters, use taxis, or use ride-hailing apps like Gojek. While Bali is a year-round destination, the best time to visit is during the dry season, from May to October.
Discover surf spots, sunsets, and culture on Bali's main island
Canggu is a trendy coastal area that draws surfers from around the world. Popular surfing spots include Batu Bolong and Echo beaches. For beginners, there are numerous schools and surf camps along the coast if you need an instructor or classes. But there's more than surfing here; this laidback village has a range of accommodation options, from hostels to upscale resorts, plus hip cafés and boutique shops.
Next, head inland to Ubud, a wellness haven surrounded by lush rice fields. In between yoga classes, meditation retreats, and sound healing ceremonies, you can check out the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary, a nature reserve and temple complex that's home to over a thousand macaque monkeys. Take a short trek around the Tegalalang Rice Terraces, eat at plant-based restaurants, and check out Balinese dance performances at the Ubud Palace. If you want to escape the tourist crowds, head to Bali's secret town of Sidemen, with treehouse bungalows and serene views.
Further north, you'll find Mount Agung, an active volcano. To see a stunning sunrise, take a guided tour early in the morning, featuring a somewhat strenuous hike up to the caldera. For some luxury, head to Uluwatu. This sleepy area is dotted with high-end resorts and guest houses with cliffside infinity pools. Head to Uluwatu Temple for a Kecak Fire Dance performance, a traditional Balinese dance and theater show held in the evening during sunset.
Explore Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Penida
Trip.com also highlights two other islands off the southern coast of Bali: Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Penida. Both islands are part of the Bali Province, and you can easily reach them from the Sanur Port after a 30- to 45-minute speed boat ride.
On Nusa Penida, you can rent a scooter to drive around the island to visit beaches like Kelingking, famous for its dinosaur-shaped cliff and turquoise waters. You can walk down the steep cliff to the beach below, but swimming is no longer allowed due to strong currents. It's actually one of the most dangerous spots to swim in the world. Other photo-worthy favorites include Atuh Beach and the white-sanded Diamond Beach. Another famous attraction is the Guyangan Waterfall. To visit it, you have to walk down more than 700 stairs to reach the natural infinity pool at the bottom. However, don't expect a traditional waterfall; the stream is small, and the real showstoppers are the views aloung the route.
Just a short ferry ride away, Nusa Lembongan is another island known for its white sand beaches. Snorkeling and diving are top-notch here. You can rent a motorbike to easily access all the popular spots, like the lush Mangrove Point and Devil's Tears viewpoint. Take the yellow bridge to visit its sister island, Nusa Ceningan, for more cliffside beaches and surfing spots. Once you've had your fill of Balinese adventures, explore the thousands of islands that make up the Indonesian Archipelago. Here are 15 breathtaking Indonesian islands for a vacation that won't break the bank.