15 Breathtaking Indonesian Islands For A Vacation That Won't Break The Bank
From out-of-this-world beaches and volcanic mountains to vibrant coral reefs and rich cultures, Indonesia has something to offer every kind of traveler. While Bali is by far Indonesia's most well-known destination, with an estimated 17,500 islands, this Southeast Asian country has nearly endless options for travelers, whether you're a luxury resort-goer or a backpacker on a shoestring budget. While Indonesian islands certainly look luxurious and bucket list-worthy, the good news is that most destinations are accessible at any budget.
Although it's hard to scratch the surface of all that Indonesia has to offer, we've rounded up some of the best spots across Indonesia. All of our selections have plenty to offer visitors as far as sightseeing, natural beauty, and cultural experiences, all without the exorbitant price tag. We utilized plenty of research to compile this list, particularly from travel blogs and destination-specific sites.
Flores
One of the best islands to visit in Southeast Asia, Flores is best known for the legendary Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that extends through 29 other islands, including Komodo Island, and where you can find 330-pound Komodo lizards. But apart from that, this Indonesian island has all the beauty of Bali but with fewer crowds. And the best news is that it's all attainable without a hefty price tag.
Other Flores Island highlights include the volcano Mt. Kelimutu, which has three vibrantly-colored crater lakes formed by eruptions, along with scenic waterfalls, black-sand beaches, and archeological sites. Flores also has a unique cultural identity, as the majority of its population is Catholic unlike most Indonesians on other islands, who largely practice Islam or Indigenous religions. Plus, budget travelers will find that there are plenty of affordable options on Flores, from the $26-a-night Pu'u Pau Hotel and Coffee Shop, to Theodor at Labuan Bajo, a three-star-rated accommodation with ocean view rooms starting at $57 a night.
Java
Although Java is often just visited as a starting off point for exploring more of Indonesia, there's plenty to do here as well. First and foremost, it's home to Indonesia's capital city, jakarta, where there's plenty of sights to see, from Old Jakarta, an 18th-century colonial city, to numerous museums, a Chinatown, and more. Beyond Jakarta, Java has amazing natural wonders, like the Mt. Bromo and Ijen volcano volcanoes, the latter of which is known for its incredible blue fire, and the vastly underrated Sewu Waterfall. Travelers should also pay a visit to Borobudur, the world's largest Buddhist temple, in the town of Yogyakarta, and Jodipan, a colorful village located in Malang.
Java is also surprisingly budget-friendly, with abundant street food, and guesthouses making it more than possible to experience at any price range. A room at the four-star Mercure Jakarta Batavia starts at $48.93 a night, while those on a shoestring budget can opt for a bed in a mixed dorm for just $7 a night at Konko Hostel Jakarta.
Bali
No Indonesia round-up would be complete without mentioning Bali. It's true that Bali's popularity has seemingly skyrocketed in recent years, so much in fact that some consider it one of the destinations most completely ruined by overtourism. Although it's not what it once was (and that includes its prices), Bali still has plenty to offer to visitors at an affordable price. Choosing the appropriate location is an essential travel hack for your tropical vacation, and this is especially true in Bali. Ubud is a popular choice for yogis and those looking for relaxation, while Kuta and Legian are more touristy and commercialized, but have lots of amenities like dining, entertainment, and nightlife. If you're looking for one of the world's coolest villages that's also an authentic beach paradise, head to Pererenan.
Backpackers will have plenty of options across the island, such as the well-rated Vasudha Hostel Canggu, which has dorm beds available for $12.12. Those looking for luxury will also be spoiled for choice. The highly-rated Royal Roco Villa has one bedroom suites for $73 on Booking.com.
Raja Ampat
This gorgeous little-known Indonesian archipelago is the ultimate destination for those seeking natural beauty. It's also one of the best places for divers, thanks to its diverse underwater world with over 1,400 species of fish and 550 coral reefs — not to mention other marine life like green sea turtles and pygmy seahorses. Above ground, don't miss climbing Raja Ampat's tallest hill, Pianemo Hill or Little Wayag. From the top, you'll get unparalleled panoramic views.
Although Raja Ampat isn't known as the most budget-friendly Indonesian destination, and you'll see tours running as high as $10,000, if you're willing to forego some of the luxury and embrace Raja Ampat as a rugged, adventurous destination, it's more than possible to visit without breaking the bank. Some costs are non-negotiable, like the $20 entrance fee to Raja Ampat Marine Park, $30 to take a small boat between the islands, and $37 per dive. But by swapping a luxury resort for a homestay, which typically includes three meals a day within its price, you can potentially save thousands. A private villa with a sea view at Methos Homestay is just $50 a night.
Lombok
Some may say that Lombok is Bali's uncrowded sister — but when it comes to beauty, Lombok is truly in its own league. From its unspoiled beaches and nature to towering volcanoes and cascading waterfalls, Lombok is home to seemingly endless jaw-dropping scenery. And like many Indonesian islands, Lombok is another prime snorkeling and diving spot, with its rainbow-colored coral reef and abundant sea life. If you're feeling extra adventurous, go on a multi-day trek up the 12,224-foot Mount Rinjani, which offers stellar views and a rewarding experience for visitors.
Lombok is also accessible at any budget, from luxury travelers to budget backpackers. Olea Villas Resort, which comes with numerous amenities including air-conditioning, an indoor pool, and mountain views, starts at $104 per night. Or, opt for a homestay at Bunga Maliq Bungalow Lombok, which has rooms for as little as $12 a night and includes breakfast.
Gili Trawangan
The most popular of the three Gili Islands, Gili Trawangan is easily accessible from both Bali and Lombok, and offers just as many breathtaking views. The island itself is small, and there are no cars, so expect to navigate yourself either by bike, by walking, or by a horse-pulled cart, which is Gili Trawangan's method of public transportation. With scenic beaches perfect for swimming (the Gili Islands are also among the most breathtaking destinations to swim with turtles), diving, snorkeling, or surfing, hidden grottos, a cave waterfall, and exciting nightlife, Gili Trawangan is beloved both amongst luxury travelers as well as backpackers.
Anyone looking for a relaxing beach destination will find much to love here — and will also find that it's particularly wallet-friendly, with dining options ranging from street food to upscale establishments all offering meals at affordable prices. A beachfront private cottage at Pearl of Trawangan starts at $74 on Booking.com, while the highly-rated Green Banana offers double-rooms for $29.
Sumatra
This tropical oasis in western Indonesia is filled with lush rainforests, waterfalls, volcanoes, and lakes, and is the perfect destination for those who prefer to travel more off the beaten path. Less touristy than travel hotspots like Bali, visitors will find that Sumatra offers a more authentic cultural experience. Gunung Leuser National Park, which is home to animals like orangutans, elephants, rhinos, and tigers is a highlight on Sumatra, and has a daily admission fee of 150,000 rupiah per day for foreigners, which comes out to less than $10 U.S. dollars at the time of writing.
Lake Toba, the world's largest volcanic lake, is also here, as is one of the country's tallest waterfalls, Sipiso-Piso Waterfall. Surfers should also use Sumatra as a jumping-off point to visit the nearby Nias and Mentawai islands. Budget-conscious travelers can stay in the highly-rated Green Travelodge Bukit Lawang for just $14 a night, or the beachfront Jungle Inn Bukit lawang for $26.
Nusa Penida
Among Indonesia's most breathtaking islands is Nusa Penida, a small island just off the coast of Bali. While it's commonly visited as a day trip, it's worth extending your trip to at least a few days, to experience all that this special place has to offer. Despite its small size, there are a ton of gorgeous areas to check out.
The Kelingking Cliff is one of Nusa Penida's most incredible viewpoints, which has a path leading down to the beach below — just keep in mind that it's a difficult hike that takes about two hours. For more stellar views, head to the closeby Paluang Cliff, and Broken Beach, a popular destination for spotting manta rays, and Crystal Bay, which is amazing particularly at sunset. Atuh Beach, Diamond Beach, and Tembeling Cave also offer unforgettable scenery as well. Budget travelers will also find plenty of accommodation options here as well, such as the Penida Bay Village, which offers a garden and mountain view room with breakfast included for $32 a night.
Karimunjawa
This stunning hidden gen is quiet, pristine, and undoubtedly charming, with crystal-clear waters, white sand, and swaying palm trees. Part of what keeps it so secluded and untouristy is that it;s not the easiest to reach — first, you will have to get yourself to Japara, a small town in central Java, and then take a ferry, which only leaves once every two days at 7 a.m. and is largely dependant on the tides. Going with an agency will make the process smoother. But once you've made it to Karimunjawa, the effort will be more than worth it.
Beach-hopping is the thing to do here, and Karimunjawa has plenty, from Pantai Tanjung Gelam (also known as Sunset Beach), to Pantai Batu Topeng, Bobby Beach, and Karimun Beach (Karina Beach). Explore the colorful color reefs by snorkeling or diving, and when you've tired of the beach, explore the island's mangrove forests. While here, be sure to try lots of street food, and local specialties like grilled fish and chicken satay. Like most remote areas of Indonesia, be sure to bring cash, as ATMs may not be accessible. The three-star-rated Eco Casa, which includes a private bungalow and breakfast, starts at $65 a night, while Omah Alchy Cottages is $28.
Kalimantan, Borneo
The Borneo island is split across three countries, Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia, but Kalimantan, the Indonesian part, is the ultimate destination for adventurous travelers. Expect to encounter far fewer English speakers here than in other parts of Indonesia, so learning at least a few key phrases in Bahasa is often advised. The Indonesian section is far less traveled, and is known for its wild jungles, exciting hiking, and most notably, the largest wild orangutan population in the world in Tanjung Puting National Park.
Visiting isn't the easiest here, and involves first flying into Pangkalan Bun and then taking a boat down the Sekonyer River. To visit Tanjung Puting National Park, many visitors opt for going with a tour operator, who will coordinate the entire experience for you. Although this is a pricier experience overall (typically around $800 to $1,300 USD for three days, two nights for two people), these bucket-list tours are all inclusive, with your park entrance, meals, and accommodation all covered. Kutai National Park and Samboja Lestari are also amazing spots for wilderness lovers. No guided tour is required for Kutai National Park, making it a far more budget-friendly option. A room at Mercure Pangkalan Bun, close to the airport, starts at $46 a night.
Sulawesi
Another one of Indonesia's most underrated gems in Sulawesi, a postcard-worthy island in the middle of the Indonesian archipelago. Sulawesi truly has it all: diverse landscapes ranging from rainforests to volcanoes, to mountainscapes, serene beaches, ancient megaliths, and interesting cultures such as the Toraja people, who are best known for their funeral rituals and traditional homes.From scuba diving or snorkeling, to exploring wildlife and jungle trekking, and visiting traditional villages, Sulawesi is truly an unforgettable experience.
Expect to forego the luxury and Western comforts here, and know that road conditions are poor, so traveling throughout the island is often a lengthy journey. A night at Tangkoko Ranger Homestay starts at $18. The more upscale Tangkoko Sanctuary Villa starts at $81 on Booking.com.
Sumba
For unreal landscapes away from the crowds, there are few better choices than Sumba. With wild horses, limestone hills, and natural pools, Sumba has avoided the overdevelopment of Bali and retained all of its picturesque beauty. Among its best-known gems are Weekuri Lagoon, a gorgeous spot for swimming and snorkeling complete with rugged cliffs, and beach lovers will also find that Sumba's beaches are also some of the most secluded and pristine in all of Indonesia.
Both budget travelers and luxury vacationers will find options in Sumba at an affordable rate. A stay at Casa Kandara begins at $23 per night. But Sumba's most notable quality is its Indigenous villages, each with their own unique traditions and cultures. If you're visiting in February or March and are lucky, you may even be able to witness the Pasola, a war ritual, in which community members fight each other horseback with sticks, prompted by the arrival of sea worms, that appear at the end of wet season. Just keep in mind that the exact date is only decided a week or two in advance, so don't plan your whole trip around this experience.
Ternate Island
Part of the North Maluku Islands, the cone-shaped Ternate Island is one of the only places in the world where cloves grow, and was once part of the "Spice Islands." As a result, visitors today can see sites like the Tolukko and Kalamata forts, both built by the Portuguese in the 1500s. The whole island is very small, making it easy to explore by scooter or by car.
Hikers undeterred by an eight-hour journey should climb the Gunung Api Gamalama volcano; Danau Tolire Besar, a green volcanic crater lake is also gorgeous and worth a visit (but don't get too close, as it is notoriously crocodile-ridden). Sulamadaha Beach, a black sand beach that's a favorite among locals, Tolire Beach, and Kastela Beach, are all gorgeous spots for beach goers. Food on the island is overall affordable, and budget travelers will have plenty of accommodation options, like Villa Ma'Rasai, which starts at $38 per night.
Peleng Island
Not commonly frequented by tourists, across the Banggai Islands, you won't find many restaurants, cafes, or English speakers. For that reason, many travelers opt for going with a local guide. It's likely you'll have to stay in a (budget-friendly) homestay that may not have comforts like air conditioning or Western bathrooms. With that said, if you're up for the adventure, Banggai Islands will be unforgettable. Peleng Island is the largest of the Banggai Islands, and is home to the Leme Leme port, which is an ideal starting off point for exploring more of the area.
Snorkeling and scuba diving are the things to do here, as is visiting the Bajau Laut, Indonesia's last remaining nomadic sea tribe, and one of the oldest ethnic groups in Southeast Asia. Visitors can also stop at the historic Banggai Palace, home to the region's former king, and explore other beautiful natural sites like waterfalls, Paisu Pok, a strikingly blue lake, the white sand beach Pantai Poganda, and limestone caves. Swiss-Belinn Luwuk, a three star hotel in nearby Luwuk, starts at $29 a night.
Belitung
With sugary white sand, coconut palm trees, turquoise water, and distinctive massive boulders (resulting in its recognition as a UNESCO Geopark), Belitung was once known for its tin-mining. But today, it's rightfully seen as a coastal paradise right by Sumatra that's perfect for island hopping. With abundant coral reefs, picturesque beaches (Tanjung Tinggi is the most popular), and even a 19th-century Dutch lighthouse, there are plenty of sites to see here. Don't miss hiking the Batu Baginda boulder, or visiting the Kaolin Lake, a unique mineral lake. If you're up for wildlife spotting, head to Peramun Hill, where you can see primates, banyan trees, and more impressive boulders.
Partaking in the local cuisine is also budget-friendly, and delicious, with specialties including the noodle-based mie belitung which comes with a shrimp-based broth, and the spicy fish soup, gangan. The four-star-rated Grand Hatika Hotel starts at as little as $27 a night, while those with a little more room in their budget can opt for the Sheraton Belitung Resort, which has rooms starting at $154 a night.
Methodology
We scoured travel blogs and destination sites to gather this list of breathtaking Indonesian islands. We made sure to include islands that have plenty of beautiful sites and things to do. We also verified that there are highly rated and affordable accommodation options, to ensure that each selection is truly accessible at every price point.