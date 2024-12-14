15 Breathtaking Indonesian Islands For A Vacation That Won't Break The Bank

From out-of-this-world beaches and volcanic mountains to vibrant coral reefs and rich cultures, Indonesia has something to offer every kind of traveler. While Bali is by far Indonesia's most well-known destination, with an estimated 17,500 islands, this Southeast Asian country has nearly endless options for travelers, whether you're a luxury resort-goer or a backpacker on a shoestring budget. While Indonesian islands certainly look luxurious and bucket list-worthy, the good news is that most destinations are accessible at any budget.

Although it's hard to scratch the surface of all that Indonesia has to offer, we've rounded up some of the best spots across Indonesia. All of our selections have plenty to offer visitors as far as sightseeing, natural beauty, and cultural experiences, all without the exorbitant price tag. We utilized plenty of research to compile this list, particularly from travel blogs and destination-specific sites.