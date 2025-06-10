Lakeshore Camping At This Hidden California Reservoir Is Wilder And More Serene Than Lake Tahoe
With so many coastal beaches and mountain adventures to offer, California has endless recreational opportunities for visitors and residents. Yet the state also has over 3,000 lakes and reservoirs, with some a little harder to find than others. California's most famous — and largest by volume — is the pristine Lake Tahoe, its shores dotted by quaint towns and ski resorts. Between the chic mountain town of Incline Village and the many incredible beaches for sunset views on Lake Tahoe, it definitely boasts a lion's share of California's lakeside beauty, but it is far from the only gem in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
West of Lake Tahoe, just over 90 miles from Sacramento International Airport (SMF), a hidden California reservoir is open for recreation in every season. Union Valley Reservoir lies in the Eldorado National Forest amid the Crystal Basin. Perched at an elevation of 4,800 feet, the region offers unrivaled recreation opportunities. About an hour outside Placerville, one of California's original gold rush towns, and past the tucked-away Slab Creek Reservoir, a paddler's paradise, lies this gem for true wilderness camping.
While Lake Tahoe's glistening surface is appealing for many water sports, Union Valley Reservoir offers gorgeous views and the unique benefit of sleeping by the water. Lakeshore camping is permitted at this reservoir, and its remote location makes for a wild and serene vacation experience you won't find in Lake Tahoe.
Camp on the shores of Union Valley Reservoir
Camping is a popular activity at Union Valley Reservoir, with multiple seasonal campgrounds offering accommodations. One is Sunset Campground, which lies on a peninsula that juts out into the reservoir and provides the perfect spot to take in the sunsets. Other options include Azalea Cove, Lone Rock, Wench Creek, West Point, and Yellowjacket, among others. Fees range from $10 to $28 per night, and some campgrounds such as Azalea Cove and Lone Rock are free to enjoy. While all campgrounds offer similar amenities, such as restrooms and picnic tables, not all of them offer potable water. Campers should also be aware that the reservoir is located bear territory, and should store food and supplies accordingly.
One highlight of Union Valley Reservoir is that it's open year-round, although some roads close seasonally. Most campgrounds are open from June to September, and a select few are open until October. Like other parts of the Eldorado National Forest, the reservoir allows dispersed camping, also known as backcountry camping. Campers can even boat in for dispersed camping at the reservoir, with boat ramps located at several campgrounds including Yellowjacket and West Point. Note that fees do apply at some boat ramp access points, whether for day use or parking.
Much of the Eldorado National Forest is open to dispersed camping, though there are rules and limitations. You'll want to follow the posted signs, check out a map to find a good spot, and always remember to leave no trace behind. You'll also need a campfire permit if you plan to make a fire, but permits are free.
Fish, swim, bike, and hike at Union Valley Reservoir
Fishing is permitted at Union Valley Reservoir, but visitors should check road closures and local conditions before heading out, especially during the off-season. Expect to catch a few varieties of fish, including smallmouth bass, kokanee salmon, and brown trout. Rainbow trout is also stocked regularly by the California Department of Fish and Game between May and September.
Cyclists love the Union Valley Reservoir Bike Trail, which stretches for 8 miles and winds around the eastern shore. Despite its name, the bike trail is also open to hikers, and it's mostly smooth with paved sections and views of the lake throughout. Bassi Falls Hiking Trail is another nearby hike, and the trailhead is just a few minutes by car from the Azalea Cove campground. While the hike features a waterfall, be advised there's a minimal amount of shade, and the trail isn't always clearly marked.
Swimming may be an underrated recreational activity, but it's worth noting that Union Valley Reservoir is a massive lake with plenty of room for boating, sailing, and floating in the California sunshine. Sandy beaches line the lake all the way around, and various coves and tucked-away spots are ideal for setting up camp for a day — or a week — on the water.