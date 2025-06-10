Lakeshore Camping At This Hidden California Reservoir Is Wilder And More Serene Than Lake Tahoe

With so many coastal beaches and mountain adventures to offer, California has endless recreational opportunities for visitors and residents. Yet the state also has over 3,000 lakes and reservoirs, with some a little harder to find than others. California's most famous — and largest by volume — is the pristine Lake Tahoe, its shores dotted by quaint towns and ski resorts. Between the chic mountain town of Incline Village and the many incredible beaches for sunset views on Lake Tahoe, it definitely boasts a lion's share of California's lakeside beauty, but it is far from the only gem in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

West of Lake Tahoe, just over 90 miles from Sacramento International Airport (SMF), a hidden California reservoir is open for recreation in every season. Union Valley Reservoir lies in the Eldorado National Forest amid the Crystal Basin. Perched at an elevation of 4,800 feet, the region offers unrivaled recreation opportunities. About an hour outside Placerville, one of California's original gold rush towns, and past the tucked-away Slab Creek Reservoir, a paddler's paradise, lies this gem for true wilderness camping.

While Lake Tahoe's glistening surface is appealing for many water sports, Union Valley Reservoir offers gorgeous views and the unique benefit of sleeping by the water. Lakeshore camping is permitted at this reservoir, and its remote location makes for a wild and serene vacation experience you won't find in Lake Tahoe.