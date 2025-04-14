Lake Tahoe's Scenic Shores Boasts A Chic Nevada Town With Mountain Charm, Renowned Views, And Amenities

Situated about 45 minutes from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Incline Village is a short drive from Reno, the world's "biggest little city" that is a hub of food, art, and outdoor fun, making for an easy day trip. However, with the boundless outdoor opportunities that await in Incline Village, you'll need more than a day. Lake Tahoe is the town's star attraction, and the best way to appreciate it is by hitting the beach.

Head to Sand Harbor, a tree- and boulder-lined cove perfect for swimming, kayaking, and paddleboarding. If you're not out on the water, stretch your legs on the shore with a 0.5-mile hike on the Memorial Point Trail, connecting Sand Harbor to Memorial Point and a network of secret beaches. You can also take the Tahoe East Shore Trail, a beautiful paved pedestrian and bike path that hugs the lake, granting awe-inspiring views. During the summer, you can wax poetic at the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, which takes place at Sand Harbor from July through August against a breathtaking lakeside backdrop.

During the winter months, slide over to Diamond Peak Ski Resort. Looming high above Incline Village, the powdered sugar-white slopes are generally uncrowded, offering a diverse mix of terrain and unparalleled views of Lake Tahoe below. If you want to go walking in a winter wonderland — but you'd rather someone else do the walking — take a horse-drawn sleigh ride along the crystalline shores. Departing from Sand Harbor State Park, the rides run from November through March with prices starting at $20 for the journey. To warm up after your snowy adventures, unwind at the Stillwater Spa at the Hyatt Regency, featuring luxurious massages, a simmering sauna, a eucalyptus steam room, and plenty of cozy fireplaces.