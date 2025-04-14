Lake Tahoe's Scenic Shores Boasts A Chic Nevada Town With Mountain Charm, Renowned Views, And Amenities
With serene beaches and crystal clear waters, Lake Tahoe is an enchanting destination for a nature-filled getaway. Straddling the California-Nevada border and covering 191 square miles, the pristine lake is encircled by a myriad of sparkling gems to discover — from the rustic, year-round resort at Camp Richardson with endless outdoor recreation to the special Kings Beach for swimming and sunbathing. If you want to explore it all, the 72-mile loop around the lake takes about three hours to drive, creating the perfect itinerary for a family-friendly road trip.
While a trip around the lake makes for an epic journey, sometimes choosing a single town to explore for the weekend is all the adventure you need. With country club-like amenities, sweeping scenic vistas, and resort town charm, Incline Village is the perfect place for a Lake Tahoe retreat. Offering an array of water sports and nature hikes in the summer and boasting a wonderland of snow-packed ski slopes in the winter, every season is good for playing outdoors. Meanwhile, an abundance of adorable shops, restaurants, and inns supply ample indoor delights. If you're dreaming of a serene lakeside vacation with exhilarating adventures in your backyard, plan your escape to Incline Village.
Outdoor adventures in Incline Village
Situated about 45 minutes from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Incline Village is a short drive from Reno, the world's "biggest little city" that is a hub of food, art, and outdoor fun, making for an easy day trip. However, with the boundless outdoor opportunities that await in Incline Village, you'll need more than a day. Lake Tahoe is the town's star attraction, and the best way to appreciate it is by hitting the beach.
Head to Sand Harbor, a tree- and boulder-lined cove perfect for swimming, kayaking, and paddleboarding. If you're not out on the water, stretch your legs on the shore with a 0.5-mile hike on the Memorial Point Trail, connecting Sand Harbor to Memorial Point and a network of secret beaches. You can also take the Tahoe East Shore Trail, a beautiful paved pedestrian and bike path that hugs the lake, granting awe-inspiring views. During the summer, you can wax poetic at the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, which takes place at Sand Harbor from July through August against a breathtaking lakeside backdrop.
During the winter months, slide over to Diamond Peak Ski Resort. Looming high above Incline Village, the powdered sugar-white slopes are generally uncrowded, offering a diverse mix of terrain and unparalleled views of Lake Tahoe below. If you want to go walking in a winter wonderland — but you'd rather someone else do the walking — take a horse-drawn sleigh ride along the crystalline shores. Departing from Sand Harbor State Park, the rides run from November through March with prices starting at $20 for the journey. To warm up after your snowy adventures, unwind at the Stillwater Spa at the Hyatt Regency, featuring luxurious massages, a simmering sauna, a eucalyptus steam room, and plenty of cozy fireplaces.
Shop, dine, and recline in Incline Village
Outdoor adventures may steal the spotlight in Incline Village, but there are plenty of shopping and dining adventures to be had as well. Most of the town's businesses are scattered along Tahoe Boulevard, the walkable main drag stretching across town. Wander into specialty shops like Handmade at the Lake for a unique gift or Tahoe Artisan for a custom-made wooden sign. Browse the jewelry at The Potlatch, a darling boutique featuring handmade treasures from Native American artists. The store also has an impressive collection of rustic home decor if you want to bring the Lake Tahoe cabin vibes home with you.
When your stomach starts rumbling, you'll find an array of spots to dine in Incline Village. Bite into the best pizza in Tahoe at Jiffy's Pizza, a long-standing local favorite, offering cheesy, fresh-baked pies and homemade all-natural ice cream. If it's a romantic dinner you're after, head next door to Rosewood Tahoe for sophisticated cocktails and savory steaks in an intimate atmosphere. For lakeside lodgings, check into the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, featuring a casino, a private beach, and picturesque mountain views. If you're hitting the slopes at Diamond Peak, the hotel offers a shuttle directly to the ski resort for easy access. For something more private, nestle into a cozy cabin on Airbnb for a rustic, tree-lined retreat in the heart of Incline Village.