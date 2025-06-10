This Barcelona Neighborhood Is A Medieval Labyrinth Hiding Subterranean Roman Ruins And Old-World Magic

In Barcelona, tourists can stay very busy marveling at modernist masterpieces like Gaudí's Parc Güell and the soon-to-be-finished Sagrada Familia Basilica, but in the history of the Catalan capital, these are relatively new developments. If you want to get to the deepest layer of the city's history, you're going to have to go back over 2,000 years to the founding of Barcino, the original Roman settlement that started it all.

Protected by ancient walls, some of which are still standing, this city was much smaller than present-day Barcelona, and today it is better known as the Gothic Quarter, or in Catalan, "el Barri Gòtic." Over the centuries, the original settlement grew, and there are remnants of history from every chapter of the city's history still being discovered as recently as 2025. The streets are as narrow and atmospheric as they were in the Middle Ages, although some areas are more Neo-Gothic thanks to revitalizations in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Even after living in Barcelona for many years, the Gothic Quarter is still my favorite place to get lost in. Set aside at least half a day for exploring the many sights, or consider getting a hotel nearby to take advantage of the central location. Although you should avoid eating on Las Ramblas, there are actually many good restaurants in the Gothic Quarter where you can tuck in for some tapas or traditional Catalan fare. Here's a short guide to exploring this magical neighborhood.