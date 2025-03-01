The Waterfront Market With A Variety Of Diverse Dishes From Barcelona's Michelin-Star Restaurants

If you've been to the iconic foodie destination of Lisbon, you may already be familiar with the Time Out Market brand. These modern in-person markets collect the best dining experiences from around international cities like New York, Cape Town, Dubai, Montreal, and more. Now, they have made a name for themselves in Spain's Mediterranean metropolis, the beautiful city of Barcelona.

Located in Port Vell at the end of a short boardwalk accessible next to the statue of Christopher Columbus, the Time Out Market Barcelona is found on the top floor of the Maremagnum shopping mall. It's a great place to walk around if you are taking the shuttle bus from the cruise port because the drop-off point is a short walk away. If you only have a short time to experience the city and have been properly warned that tourists should avoid eating on La Rambla, the Time Out Market is the perfect place to eat. Not only does the food court design mean everyone can get exactly what they feel like, but it's a place where all the best restaurants (for many different cuisines) in Barcelona have come together, including a few of the city's Michelin darlings and queue-worthy cocktail bars.