Wyoming's Relic Of The Wild West Era Is A Spooky City With Ghost Tours And Tales Of Notorious Outlaws

A holiday away rich with tales of visits to stunning sites around lush forests and pristine white-sand beaches never fails to rejuvenate, or even garner envy. But what if you were served that fun-filled martini with a spooky twist? We're talking about a breathtaking place where the terrain evolves with every turn but is shrouded in lore about sightings of shadow people and dotted with haunted houses. If this sounds as exciting to you as an episode of "The Haunting of Hill House," the city of Rawlins, Wyoming, might be right up your alley. It may not top the list of the world's most haunted destinations, but it's a haunted town of note in the U.S., and remains a favorite among ghost hunters. The best part? You don't have to go full Indiana Jones to get there. Just hop a flight to Casper-Natrona County International Airport (CPR/KCPR), or drive down to the town where the past still lingers.

Maybe the land of the dead is a bit dramatic, but Rawlins was once home to outlaws of the wild, wild West, including train robbers and escape artists. The infamous Butch Cassidy, who led the Wild Bunch gang (yes, including the Sundance Kid), and Big Nose George, convicted of murdering two lawmen in Carbon County, were all held at the Wyoming Frontier Prison. Some believe their spirits haven't quite left.

While Rawlins is perfectly safe to visit, its haunted houses and violent past give it an undeniable mystique. It's the kind of destination where stories of the supernatural take you down the old lanes of history, and travelers walk away with unforgettable tales — and the Wyoming Frontier prison is the best spot in Rawlins to experience it.