Wyoming's Relic Of The Wild West Era Is A Spooky City With Ghost Tours And Tales Of Notorious Outlaws
A holiday away rich with tales of visits to stunning sites around lush forests and pristine white-sand beaches never fails to rejuvenate, or even garner envy. But what if you were served that fun-filled martini with a spooky twist? We're talking about a breathtaking place where the terrain evolves with every turn but is shrouded in lore about sightings of shadow people and dotted with haunted houses. If this sounds as exciting to you as an episode of "The Haunting of Hill House," the city of Rawlins, Wyoming, might be right up your alley. It may not top the list of the world's most haunted destinations, but it's a haunted town of note in the U.S., and remains a favorite among ghost hunters. The best part? You don't have to go full Indiana Jones to get there. Just hop a flight to Casper-Natrona County International Airport (CPR/KCPR), or drive down to the town where the past still lingers.
Maybe the land of the dead is a bit dramatic, but Rawlins was once home to outlaws of the wild, wild West, including train robbers and escape artists. The infamous Butch Cassidy, who led the Wild Bunch gang (yes, including the Sundance Kid), and Big Nose George, convicted of murdering two lawmen in Carbon County, were all held at the Wyoming Frontier Prison. Some believe their spirits haven't quite left.
While Rawlins is perfectly safe to visit, its haunted houses and violent past give it an undeniable mystique. It's the kind of destination where stories of the supernatural take you down the old lanes of history, and travelers walk away with unforgettable tales — and the Wyoming Frontier prison is the best spot in Rawlins to experience it.
Walk with ghosts at the spooky Wyoming Frontier Prison
While what was once one of the toughest prisons in the Wild West is no longer a jail, and has since been converted into a well-maintained museum, employees and even some visitors have reported rubbing shoulders with supernatural beings. One of the most frequently mentioned among them is a spirit in the prison dungeon. Yes, the place has a dungeon (and maybe even hidden dragons, who knows?). Then there's the pie lady. According to urban legend, a woman used to bring pie to the prisoners — until one of them killed her after being released. The outlaw was sent back to prison, only to be hanged by fellow inmates.
If this is giving you FOMO and you want to join the list of visitors who claim to have met one of the famous outlaws in the afterlife, you can visit the museum anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., free of charge. But if you want to stroll along its haunted alleys while learning about the history (like the bone-chilling details of Big Nose George's death), you'll have to book a guided tour. The admission cost is $15 for adults and $12 for children.
Taphophiles can also take a walk to the Wyoming State Penitentiary Cemetery to visit the graves of the inmates. Unsurprisingly, October is the best time to visit Rawlins. After all, what better time to explore an eerie location than Halloween? If you end up taking the trip close to spooky season, don't miss the haunted Halloween night tour the museum organizes every October. It's the perfect festive and family-friendly Halloween destination for travelers who want more than tricks and treats.
Live in a haunted mansion from the early 1900s at Rawlins
If the ghosts of the past are what have brought you to Rawlins, and you are wondering where to park your stay, Ferris Mansion, a bed-and-breakfast, would be your best bet. It is a restored Queen Anne-style Victorian mansion that was built in 1903. The place was later bought and renovated by the Ferrises in 1979.
While exquisitely built, the house is not just a charming piece of history with unique architecture. The place might also leave you with a close encounter with people from the other side of the veil. A few of the guests at the bed and breakfast have reported visions of a woman and two male children, and one of the children is believed to be the ghost of Cecil Ferris, who was accidentally shot. Recurrent knocking and unsettling whispers also form a part of this narrative.
If you're worried you might have to pay through your nose to stay in a historic mansion like Ferris, the stay is actually quite cheap. Though prices do fluctuate depending on the season, on average, it doesn't cost more than $120. So the next time you're wanting to have a perfect Halloween vacation, the Ferris Mansion, along with a visit to the Wyoming Frontier Prison Museum, might make for an exciting and adventurous trip.