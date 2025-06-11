Situated Between Greensboro And Durham Is North Carolina's Artsy Town With Award-Winning Dining
North Carolina is packed with overlooked gems that make for perfect escapes from the hustle and bustle of the big city. A great example is this charming town that's surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains, Lake Lure, and Chimney Rock. Another underrated town is Hillsborough in Orange County, North Carolina, which is situated on the Eno River. While it may not be as much of a tourist draw as Charlotte or Raleigh, Hillsborough's artsy spirit and renowned eateries are more than enough to place on every vacationer's wishlist. This, along with its historic sites, family-friendly atmosphere, and gateway access to the majestic mountains near the town, makes Hillsborough a top contender to become a repeat destination for travelers.
Despite its pastoral environs, Hillsborough isn't as isolated as it seems, as it's only about a 30-minute drive from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, which is especially convenient for those visiting from abroad. Like much of the East Coast, Hillsborough can get quite hot and humid in the summer, making spring and fall better times to visit. There are several lodging options in town, such as the Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Hillsborough and Holiday Inn Express Hillsborough (Durham Area). However, if you want to really immerse yourself in the small-town vibes that Hillsborough has to offer, treat yourself to a stay at the stately Colonial Inn or the quaint Circa 1905 bed and breakfast.
Although it can be considered a small town — with a population of less than 10,000 — there's quite a lot to do in and around Hillsborough. Take the kids out for some agricultural activities at Smith's Family Fun Farm. For adventure lovers, take a hike and explore the natural beauty of the Historic Occoneechee Speedway Trail and the Seven Mile Creek Natural Area.
Arts abound in Hillsborough
Hillsborough is not a nationally recognized arts hub like New York City or Los Angeles. Still, that doesn't mean there's a dearth of creative talent in this hidden town. In fact, with the large number of arts institutions and galleries that reside in Hillsborough, it's quite the opposite.
The Hillsborough Arts Council is one of the main pillars in the creative community, providing various arts programs to the community and hosting events throughout town, such as the Art Walk held on the last Friday of each month. The organization also operates its own Gallery & Gift Shop, showcasing the work of more than 65 local artists in multiple mediums. There's also the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts, where you can view pieces from some of the most innovative contemporary artists in town in changing exhibitions and even attend events, like opening receptions and artist talks. Monthly shows, art meetups, and various workshops take place regularly at the family-owned Margaret Lane Gallery.
If you're a bit more discriminating in your artistic tastes, then visit Saltire Gallerie, which specializes in paintings from the 19th to the 20th centuries and even has works available for sale. Hillsborough is home to several artist-owned galleries, as well, such as Thomas Stevens Arts, whose subjects include landscapes and nature, and Olivia Gatewood, who creates vibrant abstract works in multiple mediums. For nature lovers, you must visit the Garden Art Gallery, where you'll find an array of stunning sculptures presented in a tranquil outdoor setting. There's plenty more art to experience in Hillsborough, but if that's still not enough for you, situated between Charlotte and Greensboro is a North Carolina city that's an impressive hub of art.
Famed feasting in Hillsborough
It's not just the visual arts that Hillsborough excels in — it's also the culinary arts that the town has developed a reputation for. During your stay in town, be sure to start your day at Cup-A-Joe, which was given the "Best in the City" award by Restaurant Guru. Wake yourself up with the perfect cup of coffee and a delectable pastry, and maybe even get some work done in the cozy environment that also provides free WiFi. The artsy atmosphere of Hillsborough can be found here, too, as the cafe features a rotating art gallery and artisan events. Nomad is a local favorite, and was recognized by Restaurant Guru as the Best Restaurant in Hillsborough in 2023. The eatery's founders named it after their family's globetrotting lifestyle, and this is reflected in their menu, which features a variety of international dishes prepared with a modern twist, from gyoza dumplings to butter chicken to hickory-smoked pork ribs to bambolini.
But say you want something more down-home; this is, after all, North Carolina, whose "barbecue capital" is a vibrant town full of delectable foods, festivals, and character. If you're looking for something a little meatier, look no further than Big Bob's City Grill, which was voted by many to have the best burgers in town. Here, you can treat your tastebuds to such stick-to-your-ribs plates as Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, ribs, and fried chicken, served up in generous portions that will likely leave you with plenty of leftovers. There are even more Southern favorites to order at Village Diner, like pulled pork BBQ sandwiches, country biscuits & sawmill gravy, and smash burgers. After dining at Hillsborough's many notable restaurants, burn some calories with a stroll on the town's 3-mile Riverwalk that trails along the Eno River.