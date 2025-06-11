Situated Between Greensboro And Durham Is North Carolina's Artsy Town With Award-Winning Dining

North Carolina is packed with overlooked gems that make for perfect escapes from the hustle and bustle of the big city. A great example is this charming town that's surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains, Lake Lure, and Chimney Rock. Another underrated town is Hillsborough in Orange County, North Carolina, which is situated on the Eno River. While it may not be as much of a tourist draw as Charlotte or Raleigh, Hillsborough's artsy spirit and renowned eateries are more than enough to place on every vacationer's wishlist. This, along with its historic sites, family-friendly atmosphere, and gateway access to the majestic mountains near the town, makes Hillsborough a top contender to become a repeat destination for travelers.

Despite its pastoral environs, Hillsborough isn't as isolated as it seems, as it's only about a 30-minute drive from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, which is especially convenient for those visiting from abroad. Like much of the East Coast, Hillsborough can get quite hot and humid in the summer, making spring and fall better times to visit. There are several lodging options in town, such as the Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Hillsborough and Holiday Inn Express Hillsborough (Durham Area). However, if you want to really immerse yourself in the small-town vibes that Hillsborough has to offer, treat yourself to a stay at the stately Colonial Inn or the quaint Circa 1905 bed and breakfast.

Although it can be considered a small town — with a population of less than 10,000 — there's quite a lot to do in and around Hillsborough. Take the kids out for some agricultural activities at Smith's Family Fun Farm. For adventure lovers, take a hike and explore the natural beauty of the Historic Occoneechee Speedway Trail and the Seven Mile Creek Natural Area.