'The Las Vegas Of The Midwest' Is A Missouri Town Full Of Glitzy, Kitschy Entertainment (Without The Casinos)
Deep in the Ozark region, Branson, Missouri is often referred to as "the Vegas of the Midwest." However, this family-friendly town swaps slot machines for theaters and stage lights. Just like Las Vegas, Branson has its own strip, but minus the casinos. On Highway 76, also known as 76 Country Boulevard, there are many theaters, bright neon lights, and performance venues. Here, you'll find a range of musical genres, from country classics to gospel and bluegrass. In fact, the town boasts over 100 shows to choose from of all genres and interests, including those specifically made for kids.
But it's not just about the live performances. Branson is a great place to visit anytime of year — especially during the winter holidays when it turns into a winter wonderland and is known as America's "Christmas Tree City." Many theme parks and shows have special holiday-related performances as well. Want to get started planning your trip? You can reach Branson by flying to Springfield-Branson National Airport, located about 50 miles north of Branson. From there, it's a scenic hour-long drive south on U.S. Route 65. Many travelers also choose to fly into Kansas City and take a road trip through the Ozark Mountains to reach Branson.
The glitzy entertainment scene on the Branson Strip
Just like when visiting Las Vegas, one of the best things to do in Branson, Missouri, is to watch a live performance. Catch a show at Presleys Country Jubilee, a family-friendly favorite that has been entertaining crowds since 1967. The show has a bit of everything from slapstick comedy to gospel songs. For fans of dancing and glitz, head to the Puttin' on the Ritz show at the King Castle Theatre. The show includes sequin costumes and Hollywood-inspired music from the 1920s to the 1940s. It also showcases ballet, tap, and ballroom choreography.
And it wouldn't be "the Vegas of the Midwest" without the King of Rock and Roll. Luckily, in Branson, you can take your pick because the town boasts many Elvis impersonators, including Dean Z. There's even an Elvis Festival held here every year in May, where tribute artists go head to head in a contest to see who is "The Ultimate Elvis."
For more quirky entertainment, consider checking out one of Branson's magic shows like the Hamners' Unbelievable Magic Show, which features illusions and exotic birds. For a cowboy-themed night out, the Great American Chuckwagon Dinner Show pairs entertainment with some homestyle cooking. Furthermore, Dolly Parton's Stampede Dinner features a show with 32 horses and riders. This performance is packed with comedy, trick riders performing stunts, aerial acrobatics, and music.
Branson's quirky outdoor attractions and museums
Beyond the entertainment scene of theaters and dinner shows, Branson is committed to having a good time outside. In fact, Branson is home to one of the best amusement parks in the U.S. (other than Disney World). Silver Dollar City is an 1880s-style theme park that features all kinds of rides from thrilling roller coasters to kid-friendly carousels and spinning tea cups. Throughout the park, you can watch live demonstrations of trades and crafts, like glassblowing, blacksmithing, and woodworking. Another eccentric theme park in the area is the Bigfoot Fun Park. Here, you can use your problem-solving skills in the escape rooms, rack up tickets at the arcade, and enjoy a round of mini-golf. All activities here are Sasquatch-themed, of course.
Step into another era at the Titanic Museum. The ship-shaped building features over 400 artifacts from the famous shipwreck, including real life jackets from the boat. If you are looking for something a little more upbeat, the kitschy and fun Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum houses oddities like shrunken heads and the world's largest roll of toilet paper. The interactive museum has over 35,000 objects and rotating exhibits. For more fun, check out the World's Largest Toy Museum. This spot has more than just toys and actually contains eight different museums, including one dedicated to BB guns and another focused on the Wild West. After you are done getting your fill of theme parks and museums, head to relax in nature at Missouri's lesser-known Ozarks Lake, which is full of hidden beaches and clear water.