'The Las Vegas Of The Midwest' Is A Missouri Town Full Of Glitzy, Kitschy Entertainment (Without The Casinos)

Deep in the Ozark region, Branson, Missouri is often referred to as "the Vegas of the Midwest." However, this family-friendly town swaps slot machines for theaters and stage lights. Just like Las Vegas, Branson has its own strip, but minus the casinos. On Highway 76, also known as 76 Country Boulevard, there are many theaters, bright neon lights, and performance venues. Here, you'll find a range of musical genres, from country classics to gospel and bluegrass. In fact, the town boasts over 100 shows to choose from of all genres and interests, including those specifically made for kids.

But it's not just about the live performances. Branson is a great place to visit anytime of year — especially during the winter holidays when it turns into a winter wonderland and is known as America's "Christmas Tree City." Many theme parks and shows have special holiday-related performances as well. Want to get started planning your trip? You can reach Branson by flying to Springfield-Branson National Airport, located about 50 miles north of Branson. From there, it's a scenic hour-long drive south on U.S. Route 65. Many travelers also choose to fly into Kansas City and take a road trip through the Ozark Mountains to reach Branson.