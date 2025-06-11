America's Third-Longest Lava Tube Is A Unique, Family-Friendly Washington Experience With Wild Views

It's no surprise that Mount St. Helens is the source of some of Washington's most famed natural wonders, like the picturesque, heart-shaped Spirit Lake that survived the deadly 1980 eruption, but was transformed by it. The Ape Cave (or the Ape Caves) is the third-longest lava tube in the U.S., formed by Mount St. Helens about 2,000 years ago, when a basaltic lava flow ran down the volcano and hardened quickly to create a shell that molten lava could pass through. Luckily, the molten lava is long gone, and it left behind a volcanic cave-tunnel in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, where visitors can walk through a fascinating geologic feature filled with lava-formed ridges, rock formations, and glossy lava. It's rare to find basalt in the area since Mount St. Helens typically produces a type of lava that doesn't cool quickly enough to form these tubes, so this is a unique way to connect with Washington's epic nature.

There are two trails to explore the Ape Cave: One is family-friendly and more easily accessible, while the other is better for those who want more of a gritty challenge. Don't worry about running into any apes in this underground site though. The name comes from the scout troop that first discovered the cave in the 1950s, who got their name from the nearby Ape Canyon –– so named because of alleged Bigfoot sightings in the 1920s. But you probably won't run into any of them either. With its location less than an hour and a half from Portland, Oregon, and about three hours from Seattle, the Ape Cave is ideal for a day or weekend trip to explore the awe-inspiring area around Mount St. Helens.