This Picturesque Heart-Shaped Lake In The Pacific Northwest Survived America's Deadliest Eruption

The Northwest features many pretty mountains, lakes, and islands, each with its own fascinating history. However, few can hold a candle to Spirit Lake in Washington in terms of both beauty and history. Spirit Lake, which is about four hours south of Seattle, is located in quaint Skamania County and is a part of the stunning Cascade Range. But unlike the other lakes that populate this part of the country, when seen from above, Spirit Lake is in the shape of a heart (like the hearts you see during Valentine's Day, not the internal organ), although it didn't always look like that.

Before Spirit Lake got its distinctive shape, it was an alluring tourist attraction; the magnificent forests that surrounded the lake drew countless hikers and campers, and the lake itself was perfect for fishing and swimming. In fact, this little patch of heaven was home to numerous campsites, resorts, and lodges, all of which treated visitors to opulent natural views that only the Pacific Northwest could provide. However, Spirit Lake lost its status as a beloved vacation destination when it became the casualty of what would become America's deadliest volcanic eruption: the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens.

Tragically, the eruption of Mount St. Helens on May 18, 1980, ended Spirit Lake's decades as an alpine paradise. The event remains the most destructive eruption in American history, causing massive damage to the surrounding areas that totaled $1 billion (over $3,850,000 today), and killing 57 people in the process.