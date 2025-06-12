One Of New York's Hottest And Hippest Attractions Is This Waterfront Industrial Neighborhood In Buffalo

Silo City spans 14 acres, and to this day, it is home to one of the densest groups of grain elevators in the world. Built in 1906, the site once held wheat and other grains being shipped west. Buffalo's proximity to the Erie Canal and the Great Lakes made it a massive shipping port in the early 20th century. But, as the grain industry slowly died and shipping routes changed, the buildings were abandoned for years.

In 2006, Buffalo local Rick Smith purchased the site and initiated a massive refurbishing project. Along with a development group, he has invested around $100 million to convert the grain mills into apartments and commercial space. The rich history makes a tour of Silo City so compelling. You can take a 90-minute public "Arts and Ecology Tour" every Saturday (available seasonally) to learn about and explore the grain elevators, see the urban gardens, and take pictures of the public art and sculptures.

Explore Buffalo also hosts a 90-minute walking tour, and Buffalo Boat Tours' option allows you to see the silos from the water and walk around the area. Some tours are limited to walking the grounds, while others take you up into the towers and offer an amazing, panoramic view of the city. If you're concerned about stairs, be sure to research and choose a tour that suits your comfort and mobility level, and consider splurging on a good pair of shoes before your trip.