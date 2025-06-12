One Of New York's Hottest And Hippest Attractions Is This Waterfront Industrial Neighborhood In Buffalo
One of the most magnificent aspects of Rust Belt cities like Buffalo, Detroit, or Pittsburgh is their rich history and the creative repurposing of old buildings. On Buffalo's gorgeous waterfront, towering, historic grain elevators have been transformed from an industrial relic into one of New York's most vibrant cultural hubs. Silo City, named for these massive grain silos, went from sitting empty after the industrial years of the 1900s to now hosting live music, diverse cuisine, waterfront activities, and numerous cultural events in Western New York.
Whether you're looking for things to do near Niagara Falls besides seeing the waterfalls, exploring the city of Buffalo, or passing through en route to Canada, Silo City is a must-see destination. It's conveniently located just 20 minutes away from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport by car or a half-hour drive from the U.S. side of Niagara Falls. You can easily spend a few hours admiring the silos, walking through the grounds, and enjoying a beer on Buffalo's stunning waterfront.
Silo City's history enhances its modern appeal
Silo City spans 14 acres, and to this day, it is home to one of the densest groups of grain elevators in the world. Built in 1906, the site once held wheat and other grains being shipped west. Buffalo's proximity to the Erie Canal and the Great Lakes made it a massive shipping port in the early 20th century. But, as the grain industry slowly died and shipping routes changed, the buildings were abandoned for years.
In 2006, Buffalo local Rick Smith purchased the site and initiated a massive refurbishing project. Along with a development group, he has invested around $100 million to convert the grain mills into apartments and commercial space. The rich history makes a tour of Silo City so compelling. You can take a 90-minute public "Arts and Ecology Tour" every Saturday (available seasonally) to learn about and explore the grain elevators, see the urban gardens, and take pictures of the public art and sculptures.
Explore Buffalo also hosts a 90-minute walking tour, and Buffalo Boat Tours' option allows you to see the silos from the water and walk around the area. Some tours are limited to walking the grounds, while others take you up into the towers and offer an amazing, panoramic view of the city. If you're concerned about stairs, be sure to research and choose a tour that suits your comfort and mobility level, and consider splurging on a good pair of shoes before your trip.
Great food, live music, and cultural events take place at Silo City
Silo City is home to a bar and restaurant called Duende, which also brings history to life in new ways. The bar top is made from old work benches, and the tables are repurposed grain factory parts. You'll often hear live music playing, people laughing as they drink beer or play chess, or the chatter of a tour group walking by. As you dine, you can enjoy stunning sunset views of the silos against Buffalo's waterfront.
Silo City has also been the home for poetry readings, theater performances, art festivals, live music, weddings, and other cultural events. You can rent a kayak or a paddle board there, too. And, if you want even more adventure, just 1 mile up from Silo City sits Buffalo RiverWorks, a restaurant, bar, and adventure place all in one. You can do a silo climb (like rock climbing, but up a silo), go zip-lining, walk on a suspension bridge, ride a Ferris wheel, try the high ropes course, and play virtual reality and arcade games. The grain silos add so much charm, history, and beauty to Western New York, which is why it is no surprise that this area of the underrated city of Buffalo is becoming a hotspot for both tourists and locals.