The Top Of This Connecticut Mountain's Hiking Trails Offer An Unparalleled View Of The State's Capital City
Most people hit mountain trails to escape civilization, immerse themselves in nature, and fend off the urban blues. Some treks keep modern life at a safe distance, letting you gaze upon it from afar. Manchester, Connecticut's Case Mountain grants visitors that unique pleasure. Its many hiking trails lead to a summit with an unparalleled view of the state's capital city, Hartford.
East of Hartford, the Case Mountain Recreational Area is a 640-acre natural playground perfect for hiking enthusiasts and nature lovers. Its dense forest and 10 miles of varied, crisscrossing trails create the perfect setting for a relaxed day out. Its summits and lookouts give almost every hike a panoramic view worth enjoying, with wildlife and local fauna keeping each step absorbing.
A hike up Case Mountain starts with a pass alongside a hybrid waterfall. All trails within the Recreational Area lead past moss-covered stone walls and burbling streams, the day-to-day travails melting away with each step. On a clear day, the mountain's views offer a panoramic vista of Hartford's skyline, the Talcott ridge and Heublein Tower looming in the distance. You'll quickly understand why Connecticut is the unexpected pick for the US state that's actually a hiker's paradise.
Hit the trails on Case Mountain
Get your hiking boots ready ahead of your trip. Case Mountain's eponymous park includes eight trails, a choose-your-own-adventure style outing that ranges from a breezy 1.6-mile jaunt to a 12-mile trek. The four easy trails offer a respite into nature for novice visitors with limited mobility, little time, or kids. The one-hour White and Pink Trail Loop offers a 2.7-mile stroll with much-needed solitude for busier visitors. Despite the low-effort demands, the loop still leads to impressive views of the surrounding area.
Take the Lookout Mountain Loop trail to get the best view of Hartford's skyline. The two-hour, 4.4-mile trek leads to multiple benches gazing northwest toward the Constitution State's capital. The hike doesn't feel like much of a climb, though. Instead, it leads to a steady rise up the hillside. The lack of near-vertical stretches and thick shadows from the surrounding forest makes the journey feel like a pleasant stroll, rather than a 450-foot climb. It also makes it ideal for a family outing with kids. If you're looking for a local gem, try to find Wyllys Falls, a nearby waterfall on a donated plot of land. It'll require a bit of ingenuity and resourcefulness, including trying to cross a knee-deep river — but it's worth the effort.
Case Mountain is legendary among Connecticut's mountain bikers, who consider it one of the best rides in the state. Bring your bike along if you habitually tackle nature on two wheels. Hikers should beware, as bike riders traverse Case Mountain's trails alongside pedestrians. Keep your eyes and ears open, and step aside when needed to let bikers roll by.
How to Case Mountain, and see more
If you're in the Northeast United States, you're best off driving to Case Mountain. Those flying in should book a flight to Bradley International Airport, which is 21 miles away from Manchester. You can find accommodations for under $100 if you're on a shoestring and can handle budget chain lodging. For about twice as much, you'll discover comfier digs. You're best off making Case Mountain just one stop in a week-long trip, though, as Connecticut has plenty to see.
If, for instance, you aim to escape from the urban jungles of modern life, take the 40-minute drive to Essex, an idyllic destination along the Connecticut River known as the "perfect small American town." If you want to kick back and enjoy a flick after your hike, make the half-hour trip to Mansfield, Connecticut, which features an old-school drive-in movie theater that's a nostalgic trip back to the '50s.
There is no distinctly bad time to visit Case Mountain. The shoulder seasons each offer their own charm. Spring's blossoms and vivid colors merge with the symphony of wildlife. Fall's brisk chill and changing colors turn the area into an impressionist painting. The forest's lush canopy during the summer offers ample shade for strolling through town. Winter snowfalls leave one feeling like they are walking through a Bob Ross painting. Bring weather-appropriate clothing, water, and comfy hiking boots whenever you visit.