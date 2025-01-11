One Of Miami's Most Scenic Beaches Offers Year-Round Sunshine In A Gorgeous Coastal Park

When you think of Miami beach destinations, the first things that come to mind are the soft sands and the partying atmosphere of South Beach. While millions flock to the world-famous South Beach annually for vacations and nightlife or the popular (but deadly) North Beach, there's a hidden gem that offers the perfect escape for locals and visitors. In the shadows of the Magic City, just 5 miles southeast of downtown, sits an escape offering scenic beaches while avoiding crowds.

Virginia Key is a charming island with over a century of history in the popular vacation destination of Miami, America's rudest city. Since its 2008 reopening, it has become a scenic alternative to the more populated beaches of South Florida as Miami's infrastructure expands. If you're in South Florida and looking for some serenity amidst your time in Miami, Virginia Key and its historic beach park offers a variety of pleasures to keep you in vacation mode.