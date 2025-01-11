One Of Miami's Most Scenic Beaches Offers Year-Round Sunshine In A Gorgeous Coastal Park
When you think of Miami beach destinations, the first things that come to mind are the soft sands and the partying atmosphere of South Beach. While millions flock to the world-famous South Beach annually for vacations and nightlife or the popular (but deadly) North Beach, there's a hidden gem that offers the perfect escape for locals and visitors. In the shadows of the Magic City, just 5 miles southeast of downtown, sits an escape offering scenic beaches while avoiding crowds.
Virginia Key is a charming island with over a century of history in the popular vacation destination of Miami, America's rudest city. Since its 2008 reopening, it has become a scenic alternative to the more populated beaches of South Florida as Miami's infrastructure expands. If you're in South Florida and looking for some serenity amidst your time in Miami, Virginia Key and its historic beach park offers a variety of pleasures to keep you in vacation mode.
Spending a day at the Virginia Key Beach Park
Once you arrive at Virginia Key, you can enjoy the miles of nature trails within the beach park by bike. The exploration is limitless for outdoor recreation lovers, as the paths sweep through lagoons and are surrounded by water. While you can see Florida wildlife at the beautiful and underrated Homosassa Springs State Park, visitors who take guided paddle tours of the key can see everything from iguanas and unique birds to the occasional dolphin or manatee.
Virginia Key's outdoor center is a great hub to try out paddleboarding, kayaking, or mountain biking on their trails and jumps. If you're looking to mix wellness into your visit to Virginia Key, you can arrange a private or group yoga lesson or simply relax on the soft sands of the beach. Add in year-round sunshine and an average water temperature of 79-83 degrees Fahrenheit, and you have all the makings of an ideal beach getaway. Once you spend a day at Virginia Key, you may find it hard to leave.
A Miami destination with a historical impact
In addition to the stunning scenery, Virginia Key Beach Park has a notable history. It dates back to 1896, when Miami was also established. Throughout the late 19th and early 20th centuries, segregation was prevalent within cities in the Southern U.S., and African American communities were barred from using Miami's primary strip of beaches. As a result, some beach areas were exclusively used by people of color, including the Virginia Key.
Although Virginia Key became a pillar in the African American community for gatherings and religious services, it closed in 1982 because of overwhelming operation and maintenance costs. As the beach park lay dormant, locals helped preserve the beauty that visitors enjoy today. Their work to prevent private development on the beach's property helped cement Virginia Key Beach Park into the National Register of Historic Places in 2002. When the beach park reopened in 2008, it brought new life to this island destination tucked away from the noise of the nearby city.