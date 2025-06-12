One Of The Best Places To Live In North Carolina Is A Walkable College Town With A Charming Downtown
With its natural sights, rich historical background, vibrant cities, and thriving craft beer scene, North Carolina is the perfect place to experience a bit of everything –– just remember that North Carolina has 12 seasons, not four, so time your visit accordingly. There's an underrated college town, in particular, that's not only one of the best places to live in the state, but a must-visit destination, too: Davidson.
Home to the prestigious Davidson College, this walkable community delivers that exciting city feel within its 6.5 square miles, complete with a charming downtown, scenic landscapes, art centers, and a strong sense of togetherness. And while most people coming from either Charlotte Douglas International Airport or the Charlotte Amtrak Station need a car to make the 30-minute drive to the town center, once here, they can always opt to walk instead (we have Davidson's compact size and pedestrian-friendly design to thank for that).
Davidson is a historic college town with fascinating attractions
Davidson, with its historic architecture and lush parks, is the epitome of small-town charm. The college itself is something you don't want to miss, either. Founded in 1837, Davidson College is one of the country's highest-rated liberal arts institutions, famous for its rigorous academic standards and beautiful campus. Luckily for visitors, they too can stroll through its grounds, attend public lectures, and even enjoy performances at the Duke Family Performance Hall.
When you're not making the most out of that on-campus life, you can always catch a game at the John M. Belk Arena. Here, you'll get to see all the local volleyball, basketball, and wrestling events right from one of the 5,295 seats found in the arena, and according to TripAdvisor reviewers, the experience is always worth it. They especially love the comfy seats, free parking, overall cleanliness, friendly staff, and the fact that all seats offer amazing views of the game.
Those who aren't the biggest sports lovers, though, can always just spend their day shopping their way through the local farmer's market. Yes, it's a bit on the smaller side, but the market more than makes up for it with its friendly, thoroughly vetted vendors, great music, and even better food. While in Davidson, try to enjoy the local beer scene, too –– don't worry, you don't have to experience (the often overlooked) Craft Beer Ale Trail on a scenic train ride to do that (though that's fun, too). A night out at either Hop & Vine, King Canary, or Brickhouse Tavern does the trick just fine.
Exploring Davidson's charming downtown
No visit to Davidson would be complete without a walk through Main Street, the heart of downtown. This is the perfect spot to get the full local experience, since there's no other neighborhood in the entire town where you'll find so many locally-owned shops, entertainment centers, and restaurants –– all within easy walking distance of each other. As far as shopping goes, you'll find a bit of everything. The Rumor Mill Market sells excellent furniture and home decor, Davidson Provision Company has all the clothes and accessories you might need during your trip, and Main Street Books is the ultimate small-town bookstore with a handpicked collection of new and used reads alike.
The food is incredible, too. Kindred is a local favorite, with diners praising everything from the unique menu and well-crafted wine list to the friendly service. However, keep in mind that the restaurant doesn't accept cash, so bring your credit card with you. That said, places like these can be a bit on the pricier side, so those looking for some more budget-friendly meals might like Brickhouse Tavern or The Pickled Peach a bit better.
Art lovers exploring the Davidson Downtown should check out the Davidson Community Players' event calendar. The local theater group puts up some amazing shows throughout the year, many of which are held in the nearby Armour Street Theatre. If all that sounds like something you'd love, why not make the 23-minute drive to Kannapolis, too? This is yet another underrated North Carolina city with a revitalized downtown that thrives with parks, eats, and music.