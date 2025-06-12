One Of The Best Places To Live In North Carolina Is A Walkable College Town With A Charming Downtown

Davidson, with its historic architecture and lush parks, is the epitome of small-town charm. The college itself is something you don't want to miss, either. Founded in 1837, Davidson College is one of the country's highest-rated liberal arts institutions, famous for its rigorous academic standards and beautiful campus. Luckily for visitors, they too can stroll through its grounds, attend public lectures, and even enjoy performances at the Duke Family Performance Hall.

When you're not making the most out of that on-campus life, you can always catch a game at the John M. Belk Arena. Here, you'll get to see all the local volleyball, basketball, and wrestling events right from one of the 5,295 seats found in the arena, and according to TripAdvisor reviewers, the experience is always worth it. They especially love the comfy seats, free parking, overall cleanliness, friendly staff, and the fact that all seats offer amazing views of the game.

Those who aren't the biggest sports lovers, though, can always just spend their day shopping their way through the local farmer's market. Yes, it's a bit on the smaller side, but the market more than makes up for it with its friendly, thoroughly vetted vendors, great music, and even better food. While in Davidson, try to enjoy the local beer scene, too –– don't worry, you don't have to experience (the often overlooked) Craft Beer Ale Trail on a scenic train ride to do that (though that's fun, too). A night out at either Hop & Vine, King Canary, or Brickhouse Tavern does the trick just fine.