North Carolina Has 12 Seasons, Not Four (And One Of Them Is The Absolute Worst Time To Visit)

If you're from North Carolina, you've probably seen the memes and experienced the truth behind them for yourself: North Carolina seems like it has 12 seasons. In addition to winter, spring, summer, and fall, the state's other unique periods are playfully nicknamed Fool's Spring, Second Winter, Spring of Deception, Third Winter, The Pollening, Hell's Front Porch, False Fall, and Second Summer. If you're traveling to the Tar Heel State for the first time, you should know that it's not just a joke. The North Carolina State Climate Office did the research and found that, believe it or not, their data actually matched up loosely with the patterns described by the jokey names. While travelers might plan around the heat of summer, locals actually seem to hate "The Pollening" the most.

North Carolina may be home to one of America's prettiest downtowns, beach destinations, and delicious barbecue, but you might want to think twice before you go for an afternoon stroll, depending on the time of year. In the springtime, North Carolina gets blanketed in a thick, yellow-green haze so intense that it coats car windshields. The pollen floats in the air like noxious mist and gives lots of people horrendous seasonal allergy symptoms. Unless you're prepared to take allergy meds, wash all your clothes, and take a shower religiously every time you go for a walk, you might want to schedule your trip through North Carolina during any other time of year. Fortunately, the state has another 11 seasons to choose from.