The World's Fastest-Growing Wealth City Is A Rapidly Rising Tech-Driven Destination In Asia

When it comes to reinvention, the Chinese city of Shenzhen did more than just try its hand at it — it succeeded. The rise of this former salt-producing Hakka village began in 1980, when it was appointed as a Special Economic Zone. Agriculture took a backseat to technology and modernization, and in the following decades, Shenzhen grew from a town of 30,000 into a city of 17 million, with modern infrastructure and an extensive transport system robust enough for businesses and accompanying economic growth.

Today, Shenzhen is considered the "world's fastest growing wealth hub" of 2025, according to the World's Wealthiest Cities Report by Henley & Partners and wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth. The report's numbers don't lie: Shenzhen welcomes 50,800 millionaires, 156 centi-millionaires, and 22 billionaires within its shores, with millionaire growth rising 142% between 2014 and 2024. Not too shabby for a former fishing village.

On the heels of Shenzhen as the second fastest-growing wealth hub is Scottsdale, Arizona, America's best place to retire in 2025. Its 125% millionaire growth includes 14,800 millionaires, 64 centi-millionaires, and five billionaires. Rounding out the top three fastest-growing wealth hubs list is Bengaluru, India — referred to as the "Silicon Valley of India" and chock-full of trendy dining and shopping — with 13,600 millionaires, 43 centi-millionaires, and eight billionaires.