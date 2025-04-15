America's Best Place To Retire In 2025 Is A City Out West With Outdoor Fun And An Unmatched Quality Of Life

Scottsdale might be a relatively large city with a population of over 200,000, but it's not difficult to get out into nature since the McDowell Sonoran Preserve is perched at the northeastern corner of town. A wealth of hiking trails are available here that take you through the beautiful Sonoran Desert for majestic views of saguaro cacti, rocky terrain, and expansive views of the mountains surrounding town. The Gateway Loop Trail is a popular choice for hikers, as it winds 4.4 miles through the preserve while climbing over 700 feet (making it an ideal spot for dramatic sunsets).

Other outdoor recreation opportunities include rock climbing at Pinnacle Peak Park, sightseeing at the Desert Botanical Garden just down the road in Phoenix, and a chance to explore the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center. The latter rescues and rehabilitates local wildlife — though you'll need to schedule an appointment if you'd like a tour.

Need to beat the heat? Scottsdale can be quite toasty — it's also known for being sunny almost year-round — but thankfully, there are a variety of ways to cool off without heading inside. Saguaro Lake is one of the most popular options. Less than an hour east of town, the recreation site is open to boating, kayaking, and swimming at Butcher Jones Beach. Much like another underrated Arizona destination with a dazzling lake, Saguaro Lake is the perfect spot to cool off while still enjoying the unique Sonoran Desert.