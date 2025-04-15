America's Best Place To Retire In 2025 Is A City Out West With Outdoor Fun And An Unmatched Quality Of Life
Florida and Texas tend to top the charts when it comes to the best place to retire, thanks to their low cost of living and warm climate. However, according to the latest rankings from Niche, a popular city in Arizona was just named the best place to retire in 2025: Scottsdale. Just minutes away from Phoenix, retiring in Scottsdale means not just laid-back, sunny days and quick access to the Sonoran Desert but also a chance to indulge in excellent restaurants and other amenities.
Niche considered a variety of factors when determining Scottsdale as the best place to retire, including the overall costs of living, climate, safety, and access to healthcare. It ranked higher than other U.S. cities on many of these metrics. And many of the reasons Scottsdale is a great place to retire also make it a great place to visit. Whether you're just out of college or getting ready to wrap up your career, the bustling city has a little something for everyone. It's also less than two hours to a gorgeous national park with iconic desert scenery, giving you a chance for a fun day trip down towards the Mexican border.
Outdoor adventures near Scottsdale, Arizona
Scottsdale might be a relatively large city with a population of over 200,000, but it's not difficult to get out into nature since the McDowell Sonoran Preserve is perched at the northeastern corner of town. A wealth of hiking trails are available here that take you through the beautiful Sonoran Desert for majestic views of saguaro cacti, rocky terrain, and expansive views of the mountains surrounding town. The Gateway Loop Trail is a popular choice for hikers, as it winds 4.4 miles through the preserve while climbing over 700 feet (making it an ideal spot for dramatic sunsets).
Other outdoor recreation opportunities include rock climbing at Pinnacle Peak Park, sightseeing at the Desert Botanical Garden just down the road in Phoenix, and a chance to explore the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center. The latter rescues and rehabilitates local wildlife — though you'll need to schedule an appointment if you'd like a tour.
Need to beat the heat? Scottsdale can be quite toasty — it's also known for being sunny almost year-round — but thankfully, there are a variety of ways to cool off without heading inside. Saguaro Lake is one of the most popular options. Less than an hour east of town, the recreation site is open to boating, kayaking, and swimming at Butcher Jones Beach. Much like another underrated Arizona destination with a dazzling lake, Saguaro Lake is the perfect spot to cool off while still enjoying the unique Sonoran Desert.
Unmatched quality of life in Scottsdale
Swimming, hiking, climbing, kayaking — if you love being outdoors and maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle, Scottsdale is easy to recommend for your next getaway or big move. But the city isn't built solely for fun out in the desert. Venture into Scottsdale's center, and you'll find many excellent restaurants, museums, and other amenities.
The OdySea Aquarium is one of Scottsdale's most popular attractions. Arizona's top-rated and largest aquarium includes a wealth of exhibits covering everything from coral reefs and river ecosystems to adorable otters and a look into the deep ocean. Entrance is a bit pricey at around $50, but if you bundle it with tickets to other attractions like the Butterfly Wonderland or the Museum of Illusions, you can save a good chunk of change. Once you're done exploring, wrap up your day with a delicious dinner at one of Scottsdale's many highly-rated restaurants. The Old Town Tortilla Factory is a fun destination, as it's housed inside a historic adobe home with distinct Southwestern charm. It also features a menu with over 120 tequilas, making it the perfect spot to unwind with a drink.
If you're not quite sure what you're in the mood for, take a leisurely stroll through Old Town. You'll find a few restaurants on every block, along with a mixture of art galleries and specialty shops. Old Town is often referred to as the heart of Scottsdale — even if you don't plan to eat here, it's worth spending a few hours exploring its vibrant streets. It's similar to a secret city between Tucson and Phoenix, as its downtown area is overflowing with historical significance and is a perfect complement to the beauty of its natural surroundings.