One Of America's Most Vibrantly Blue Bodies Of Water Is Hidden In The Wilds Of Oregon

Deep in Oregon's Willamette National Forest is a pool of water that's so vibrantly blue, it looks like a gemstone (a cross between aquamarine and lapis lazuli, to be precise). Tamolitch Falls, also known as the Blue Pool, is one of the most beautiful and beloved sites in Oregon that's just over an hour from Eugene. Accessible via a 3.9-mile out-and-back hike through an old growth forest filled with moss-covered rocks, this freshwater pool is fed by the McKenzie River. In fact, it's actually the point where the river comes up from underground lava tubes, which filter it to make it so clear and blue.

The Blue Pool was formed 1,600 years ago by a lava flow from the Belknap Crater that covered a 3-mile portion of the river and created a lava tube below ground. The pool itself was created in the spot where the lava tube collapsed and created this bucket-shaped area for the McKenzie to flow. That's how the site got its name too. "Tamolitch" is the Chinook word for "bucket," and William Parke, a recreational engineer for Willamette National Forest, chose the name for this area in 1933. While locals have long known about the Blue Pool, this unique destination in the wilds of Oregon has yet to make it to the bucket lists of the general population. That's changing, thanks to social media, but if you time your visit right, you can enjoy a bit of solitude and privacy at this memorable location that's unlike any other.