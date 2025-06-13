One Of America's Most Vibrantly Blue Bodies Of Water Is Hidden In The Wilds Of Oregon
Deep in Oregon's Willamette National Forest is a pool of water that's so vibrantly blue, it looks like a gemstone (a cross between aquamarine and lapis lazuli, to be precise). Tamolitch Falls, also known as the Blue Pool, is one of the most beautiful and beloved sites in Oregon that's just over an hour from Eugene. Accessible via a 3.9-mile out-and-back hike through an old growth forest filled with moss-covered rocks, this freshwater pool is fed by the McKenzie River. In fact, it's actually the point where the river comes up from underground lava tubes, which filter it to make it so clear and blue.
The Blue Pool was formed 1,600 years ago by a lava flow from the Belknap Crater that covered a 3-mile portion of the river and created a lava tube below ground. The pool itself was created in the spot where the lava tube collapsed and created this bucket-shaped area for the McKenzie to flow. That's how the site got its name too. "Tamolitch" is the Chinook word for "bucket," and William Parke, a recreational engineer for Willamette National Forest, chose the name for this area in 1933. While locals have long known about the Blue Pool, this unique destination in the wilds of Oregon has yet to make it to the bucket lists of the general population. That's changing, thanks to social media, but if you time your visit right, you can enjoy a bit of solitude and privacy at this memorable location that's unlike any other.
Why is the Blue Pool so blue?
The Blue Pool stays true to its name, and there are a few reasons why it's got such a bright blue color. Besides being filtered by the porous basalt rock of the lava tube that feeds it, the water is cold, to say the least. It's usually around 37 degrees Fahrenheit, which is too cold for microorganisms to live in. In other words, there's no algae or other microorganisms here to cloud the water, which also means there aren't any fish or other animals either. It's just you and the clear blue pool, which is constantly refreshed by the McKenzie River, making this one of Oregon's best and most underrated freshwater locations.
While the waterfall once ran for about half the year, the construction of a hydroelectric dam by the Eugene Water and Electric Board in 1963, drastically changed the flow of Tamolitch Falls. The EWEB constructed three dams, one of which was just a few miles upstream of Tamolitch and created the Carmen Reservoir, diverting water from the McKenzie River away from the Blue Pool. So, unless you're visiting after a heavy rain or snow melt, don't expect to see the Tamolitch Falls flowing –– although the dry waterfall certainly doesn't take away from the majesty of the Blue Pool. After all, you've got the Blue Pool surrounded by verdant, fragrant alder and evergreen trees, making it little wonder that this magical location has been a favorite of hikers and nature lovers for years.
What to know when visiting Tamolitch Falls
Visiting the Blue Pool requires some preparation and knowledge beforehand. While the clear blue water is incredibly enticing, it's not advised that people cool off in it. The low temperature means a high risk of hypothermia. While it may look like one of the world's best cliff-jumping spots, there have been multiple injuries and deaths from folks jumping off the high rocks of the waterfall into the pool. Part of the danger is that while the water seems shallow, it's actually about 30 feet deep, so it's possible to drown. It's difficult to get in or out of the Blue Pool to help someone, and the site's remote location means there's limited cell phone service and access to emergency services.
While the Blue Pool was once mostly an in-the-know spot for locals, its popularity has grown because of social media. The area gets particularly crowded on weekends in the summertime. If visiting in the summer, try to get there in the early morning or on a weekday to enjoy some peace and quiet. Plus, you'll be more likely to find a parking spot in the lot, which costs $5 at the time of writing, and can be purchased online. This is a gift in the summer when the parking lot tends to overflow, forcing folks to park on the road and add extra distance to the hike to the pool. Generally, it's best to explore the Blue Pool in an off-season, like the spring or winter, to have more of a chance of avoiding the crowds and catching sight of the waterfall flowing too.