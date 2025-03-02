An Underrated Lake On Oregon's Coast Is A Secret Mecca For Hiking, Kiting, And Water Adventures

Oregon's coast is famous for its breathtaking natural scenery including rugged cliffs, incredible hiking trails, and some of the best beaches on the West Coast, all of which attract visitors to the Beaver State year-round. But while famous attractions such as Cannon Beach and Crater Lake get most of the attention, some of Oregon's best outdoor experiences lie far off the beaten path. One of these hidden gems is Floras Lake, which is a secluded coastal lake in Southwest Oregon, located in Floras Lake State Natural Area. This underrated destination is a paradise for hikers, kiteboarders, and adventure-seekers as it is home to a scenic freshwater lake that is separated from its stunning ocean backdrop by a thin sandbar. This makes Floras Lake an absolute must-visit for those seeking unspoiled nature or exciting outdoor adventure.

The Floras Lake State Natural Area is located near Langlois on the southern end of the Oregon Coast. To get there, you can either travel by air to Eugene Airport or to Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport, which is around a 3.5-hour drive away. Another option is to fly into Portland but note that Floras Lake is a 4.5-hour drive from this trendy city. However, because Portland is where you can get some of the best coffee in all of America, the drive might be worth it.