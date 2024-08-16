Discover Deceivingly Caribbean-Colored Waters At This Underrated Oregon River

Lava fields, old growth forests, cascading waterfalls, springs so blue they make your eyes ache ... the McKenzie River National Recreation Trail packs so much scenery into so few miles that it feels too good to be true. It's like an amusement park ride designed to mimic nature, rather than what it is: one of the most scenic stretches of river anywhere in the world. The McKenzie is on every mountain biker's bucket list, but it's just as wonderful on foot. Every inch of this trail is glorious, but the star attraction, the feature that brings adventurous, in-the-know water worshipers out every summer, is the Tamolitch Falls, more commonly called simply the Blue Pool. These waters are so intensely blue, amid forests so green, you could be forgiven for thinking you're on a waterfall hike in the Caribbean instead of in the Pacific Northwest.

Downstream of its pair of cascading falls, the McKenzie River was buried generations ago by a lava flow, so that today it travels completely underground for a 3-mile stretch. As it descends, the porous lava filters and chills the water so that by the time it wells up again at Tamolitch Falls, it is ruthlessly cold and impossibly clear. You can take a short, scenic 2-mile hike to the pool that starts at the Tamolitch Trailhead, but if you're up for it, you owe it to yourself to get there the hard way (from the Carmen Reservoir), working up a sweat so you can really relish your cold plunge.