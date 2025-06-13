Nestled In A Historic Ohio Neighborhood Is A Gatsby Getaway With Vintage Charm And Modern Comforts
Fans of "The Great Gatsby" should look no further for their next cozy night away, because a historic neighborhood in Ohio is home to a unique hidden gem. Built in the 1920s, the quaint Carraway Guest House boasts decor inspired by the classic Great American novel. Located in lesser-known Canal Winchester, much like the destinations of Wooster, the scenic gateway to Ohio's Amish Region, and Loveland, an underrated city with scenic trails and a lively main square, this small city is often overlooked despite being relatively easy to access. It's drivable from both of Columbus, Ohio's airports, and at just 8 miles from the mid-sized Rickenbacker International Airport and 20 miles from the larger John Glenn Columbus International Airport, potential visitors can take their pick of either and be on the doorstep of the Carraway Guest House in no time.
Hosts and innkeepers Marc Vance and Kathy Binner like to personally ensure every visitor to their property has an exceptional stay, and their perfect "excellent" score on Tripadvisor speaks for itself. The Carraway Guest House was also awarded the 2025 Traveler Review Award from Booking.com for outstanding service (via Facebook). And the best part? With room prices listed as low as $99 per night, enjoying all this special place has to offer won't break the bank.
Stay in a room named for 'The Great Gatsby'
Featuring only three guest rooms, the Carraway Guest House is a quaint and special stay for those looking for a private room equipped with an ensuite private bath and shower. Open year-round, guests can enjoy a cozy, romantic getaway no matter the weather, and business travelers can count on a quiet retreat during any season. Each room is named for a character in F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic novel, and visitors have their choice of reserving an upstairs stay in the Jordan Baker or Nick Carraway room, or opting for the first-floor Daisy Buchanan room, which neighbors the impressive entrance parlor.
The reviews are proof that the property never fails to impress. "What a wonderful stay at the charming Carraway Guest House! The property is beautiful with cozy rooms that were spotless and comfortable," one Tripadvisor guest writes. "We especially enjoyed the lovely parlor. Great communication and easy check-in. Kathy and Marc are ideal hosts!" Other reviews, including ones from repeat patrons, echo sentiments of exceptional convenience and cleanliness, both things innkeepers Marc Vance and Kathy Binner pride themselves on. Room listings assure prospective guests that all bed linens (including bedspreads) are laundered, and all private bathrooms and surfaces are sanitized after every stay, meaning you will never have to worry about the dirtiest surfaces in a hotel room while staying at the guest house. With flexible cancellation up to two days in advance, as well as the option for self check-in with a keypad, guests can rest assured their specific arrival needs will be accommodated. Vance and Binner even make themselves available, either in person or by phone, for socialization and local recommendations.
Where to eat near the Carraway Guest House
With a population of just over 10,000 residents, Canal Winchester is far from the biggest city in Ohio, but it has quite a bit to offer. Innkeepers Marc Vance and Kathy Binner purchased the property that would become the Carraway Guest House in 2009, and after residing there themselves, took the step of realizing Binner's childhood dream of opening a guest house. They list "shopping, art studios, antique shops, restaurants, wine shops, chocolatier, beauty salons, and banks" as being within walking distance of the property, and are happy to recommend their favorites to their valued guests.
With no less than 15 restaurants within a mile of the property, guests are spoiled for choice when it comes to meals. Travelers can choose comfort pub fare at Shade on the Canal, or locally-sourced breakfast, lunch, and dinner at the Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen. Less than a half-mile away is Canal Wigwam, which calls itself the best diner in Central Ohio, and those looking for a sweet treat may find themselves at the top-rated Fantasy Cupcake.
With no shortage of places to eat and things to do, combined with the uniquely-themed charm of a property beloved by its caretakers, the prospect of a staying at this special property has been enough to temp domestic and international travelers alike, all of whom are greeted warmly upon their arrival to the Carraway Guest House — and you will be too.