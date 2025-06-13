Nestled In A Historic Ohio Neighborhood Is A Gatsby Getaway With Vintage Charm And Modern Comforts

Fans of "The Great Gatsby" should look no further for their next cozy night away, because a historic neighborhood in Ohio is home to a unique hidden gem. Built in the 1920s, the quaint Carraway Guest House boasts decor inspired by the classic Great American novel. Located in lesser-known Canal Winchester, much like the destinations of Wooster, the scenic gateway to Ohio's Amish Region, and Loveland, an underrated city with scenic trails and a lively main square, this small city is often overlooked despite being relatively easy to access. It's drivable from both of Columbus, Ohio's airports, and at just 8 miles from the mid-sized Rickenbacker International Airport and 20 miles from the larger John Glenn Columbus International Airport, potential visitors can take their pick of either and be on the doorstep of the Carraway Guest House in no time.

Hosts and innkeepers Marc Vance and Kathy Binner like to personally ensure every visitor to their property has an exceptional stay, and their perfect "excellent" score on Tripadvisor speaks for itself. The Carraway Guest House was also awarded the 2025 Traveler Review Award from Booking.com for outstanding service (via Facebook). And the best part? With room prices listed as low as $99 per night, enjoying all this special place has to offer won't break the bank.