The Dirtiest Surfaces In A Hotel Room, Ranked

It's exciting when first walking into a hotel room. After fumbling with the door handle, you step inside and giddily look around at the amenities — the king-size bed, the fancy coffee maker, the gleaming bathroom fixtures. Amid this excitement, it's easy to forget that these items harbor countless bacteria, viruses, and other disgusting pathogens ... and by the way, germs from that aforementioned door handle are now crawling all over your fingers.

Unless you're the very first guest in a newly opened hotel, it's almost certain that your room is teeming with microbes and filth left behind by previous occupants. Housekeepers may strive to disinfect all surfaces, but they can generally only dedicate a half hour or less to cleaning each room, meaning that many corners might be cut in the process. Furthermore, it's common for housekeeping staff to inadvertently transfer germs from room to room with bacteria-laden sponges and mops.

Even when paying top dollar for a luxury hotel, chances are high that your room is rife with microorganisms (and possibly not-so-micro organisms). Other than sanitizing everything yourself immediately after check-in, there's not much you can do about this — other than learning which hotel room surfaces are the dirtiest and approaching them accordingly. The following ranking of rank objects in hotel rooms is based on ample research, as well as personal experiences of hotel employment and staying in accommodations ranging from five-star resorts to dodgy flophouses; learn more about the countdown's methodology at the end of this article.