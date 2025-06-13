Rick Steves' Top Travel Advice Centers Around One Crucial Thing To Avoid Doing With Your Luggage
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Travel pro Rick Steves has given us some of the best travel tips over the years, from where to go in Europe to the best ways to immerse yourself in culture. However, one of the best pieces of advice he's given us can drastically affect your trip, no matter where you're visiting or how long you're staying. On his website, Steves tells us to avoid checking a bag. He explains, "With flight disruptions becoming more common, I'm more committed than ever to my rule of never checking a bag. With only a carry-on, I can be nimble at the airport. It's not a hardship to always have my bag with me — it's peace of mind." It's something he backs up with action when he takes people on European tours, only allowing a carry-on and a small day bag. This is precious advice you should absolutely take, whether you're traveling in the winter or the summer, and even if you're going to be gone for a long time.
There are really good reasons for this. Steves tells us that most people end up walking around with luggage more than they expect. You have to get it to the airport, from the baggage carousel to the taxi or car, into the hotel, or even on the street if you get there early. If you have a delay or a flight change, your checked bag could end up in another city or country, but with a carry-on, you know exactly where it is at all times. He also says it's important to keep it small, mentioning his own self-imposed limit of 20 pounds fully packed, and with dimensions of 9 inches by 21inches by 14 inches.
How to pack your carry-on and why you shouldn't check a bag, as per Rick Steves
Packing everything in a carry-on removes the hassle of dragging around a large suitcase, saves you baggage fees, waiting at baggage claim, worrying about it getting lost, and dragging it behind you if you can't check into your hotel right away. The first thing to consider is the bag itself. Rick Steves says to try out bags that weigh a maximum of seven pounds, and decide on the best style for you. He mentions options like a soft backpack, one with an internal frame for stability, a suitcase with wheels, or a rolling backpack. You need to consider whether you like having both hands free, or if something on your back is uncomfortable for you, and recommends trying it out for a full day in your hometown to see how you do. He also says it's a good idea to carry an extra, foldable bag if you plan to buy a lot, so you can check it on the way home. You can try something like The Foldie Foldable Travel Tote Bag on Amazon, which weighs just over 1 pound and folds down flat.
If you're looking at a winter vacation, Steves suggests packing layers, so you can wear them separately inside, or stack them for warmth. You can also use the ranger roll, the best rolling clothing method to save suitcase space, or use packing cubes to compress and organize. Bring some dry laundry soap if you need to wash anything at the hotel like Earth Breeze Laundry Detergent Sheets on Amazon. Neutral clothing allows you to mix and match, and if you need gear for things like scuba or skiing, rent or purchase them there and give them to another tourist when you leave.