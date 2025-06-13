Rick Steves' Top Travel Advice Centers Around One Crucial Thing To Avoid Doing With Your Luggage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Travel pro Rick Steves has given us some of the best travel tips over the years, from where to go in Europe to the best ways to immerse yourself in culture. However, one of the best pieces of advice he's given us can drastically affect your trip, no matter where you're visiting or how long you're staying. On his website, Steves tells us to avoid checking a bag. He explains, "With flight disruptions becoming more common, I'm more committed than ever to my rule of never checking a bag. With only a carry-on, I can be nimble at the airport. It's not a hardship to always have my bag with me — it's peace of mind." It's something he backs up with action when he takes people on European tours, only allowing a carry-on and a small day bag. This is precious advice you should absolutely take, whether you're traveling in the winter or the summer, and even if you're going to be gone for a long time.

There are really good reasons for this. Steves tells us that most people end up walking around with luggage more than they expect. You have to get it to the airport, from the baggage carousel to the taxi or car, into the hotel, or even on the street if you get there early. If you have a delay or a flight change, your checked bag could end up in another city or country, but with a carry-on, you know exactly where it is at all times. He also says it's important to keep it small, mentioning his own self-imposed limit of 20 pounds fully packed, and with dimensions of 9 inches by 21inches by 14 inches.