The World's Most Ancient Winery Is Hidden In A Bustling Asian Country With A Captivating Culture
While the tiny Caucasian nation of Armenia is filled with ancient sites, one in particular led seasoned archaeologists to an exciting discovery: the world's most ancient winery. In 2007, excavations began in the expansive, three-chamber Areni-1 cave complex, which spans a total area of around 5,400 square feet. Their work was not in vain. In September of 2010, the archaeologists found evidence of wine production dating back to the Copper Age — 6,100 years ago. The site contained the remnants of jars for storage and fermentation, drinking cups, and a wine press, where ancient barefoot vintners stomped on grapes until their juices flowed out into the vat below. Later tests revealed the presence of a plant chemical responsible for red wine's color, leading the team to conclude that this was the oldest known winemaking facility.
This discovery wasn't insignificant. As one of the archaeologists who directed the excavation of the site, Gregory Areshian tells National Geographic, "The site gives us a new insight into the earliest phase of horticulture — how they grew the first orchards and vineyards." The archaeologists also gleaned key information regarding wine's cultural importance for Armenia's prehistoric peoples. Several graves were found around the wine press, with shards of drinking cups inside them, indicating that the beverage was used in ceremonies honoring the dead. And, as only around 5% of the cave has been explored, there will likely be more important finds here in the near future.
Not only is this cave an important archaeological site, but it's also a popular tourist attraction that can be visited either independently or with a tour group. It should certainly be on your list of places to see during your next vacation to Armenia, a bustling and captivating West Asian country that never fails to delight its visitors.
Exploring the Areni-1 cave complex in Armenia
Areni-1, also called Birds' Cave, can be found just outside of Areni. This small village in the Vayots Dzor province is located on the banks of the Arpa River in southeastern Armenia. It's about an hour and a half from the southern shores of Lake Sevan, a scenic gem that's one of the world's largest high-altitude freshwater lakes. At the time of writing, an entrance ticket to the cave costs around $2.66, and it's open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Once in the cave, you'll be able to take in several notable excavation sites, including that of the world's oldest known leather shoe (a surprisingly well-preserved 5,500-year-old cowhide moccasin), the oldest specimen of brain tissue, and the oldest straw skirt. During your visit, you'll view sites where a variety of handicrafts — like beads, clothing, tools, straw baskets, ceramics, and ritualistic items – were found. You can also see a prayer gallery where human sacrifices were made, a series of secret rooms with an unknown purpose, and, of course, the ancient wine production facility.
If you're wandering through on your own, it is recommended to hire a guide. The sites don't have much information posted, so you may not know what you're looking at. A guided tour will provide you with an insightful look at the lengthy history of viticulture in Armenia (spanning several millennia), along with the fascinating rituals and traditions of prehistoric peoples. Be aware that the cave will be dusty inside and that this experience may not be universally accessible. If you can't make it to the cave in person, your second-best option is the excellent, informative virtual tour on Areni-1's website. It is narrated by a local tour guide, an archaeologist, and a winemaker.
Planning your trip to Areni-1 and Armenia
The easiest ways to visit the cave are by renting a car and driving there yourself, or by booking a guided tour. Most day tours start in Yerevan, Armenia's vibrant capital just a little over two hours northwest of the cave. Tours are generally affordable (less than $50 for 8 or more hours) and typically stop at other nearby attractions, including the Khor Virap Monastery and Noravank Monastery. As Areni itself is small, you may want to base yourself in Yerevan, where you can sip your way through its unique cocktail culture.
After you've finished exploring the wonders of this prehistoric winemaking site, take some time to visit other places in and around Areni, including the aforementioned monasteries. They're both breathtaking, ancient sites surrounded by dramatic canyons and snow-capped mountains. And if you'd like to try world-class wine that didn't originate from the bowels of a cave, head to the Hin Areni Winery, which has a tasting room next to Areni-1, or the highly acclaimed Zorah Wines, just a 16-minute drive away.
To get into Armenia, you'll fly into Zvarnots International Airport (EVN), a little over 15 minutes west of Yerevan's city center and two hours southeast of Areni. There are no direct flights from the U.S., although there are one-stop options available from major American hubs like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta. To reach Yerevan, you can take the Airport Express shuttle bus, which offers frequent, convenient transfers in both directions. It's also possible to rent a car from the airport (as well as in the city), find an airport taxi, or use a ride-share app. Note that citizens of the U.S. and many other countries do not need a visa for stays of 180 days or less per year (for tourism purposes).