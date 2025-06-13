The World's Most Ancient Winery Is Hidden In A Bustling Asian Country With A Captivating Culture

While the tiny Caucasian nation of Armenia is filled with ancient sites, one in particular led seasoned archaeologists to an exciting discovery: the world's most ancient winery. In 2007, excavations began in the expansive, three-chamber Areni-1 cave complex, which spans a total area of around 5,400 square feet. Their work was not in vain. In September of 2010, the archaeologists found evidence of wine production dating back to the Copper Age — 6,100 years ago. The site contained the remnants of jars for storage and fermentation, drinking cups, and a wine press, where ancient barefoot vintners stomped on grapes until their juices flowed out into the vat below. Later tests revealed the presence of a plant chemical responsible for red wine's color, leading the team to conclude that this was the oldest known winemaking facility.

This discovery wasn't insignificant. As one of the archaeologists who directed the excavation of the site, Gregory Areshian tells National Geographic, "The site gives us a new insight into the earliest phase of horticulture — how they grew the first orchards and vineyards." The archaeologists also gleaned key information regarding wine's cultural importance for Armenia's prehistoric peoples. Several graves were found around the wine press, with shards of drinking cups inside them, indicating that the beverage was used in ceremonies honoring the dead. And, as only around 5% of the cave has been explored, there will likely be more important finds here in the near future.

Not only is this cave an important archaeological site, but it's also a popular tourist attraction that can be visited either independently or with a tour group. It should certainly be on your list of places to see during your next vacation to Armenia, a bustling and captivating West Asian country that never fails to delight its visitors.