Rick Steves Doesn't Understand Why Americans Totally Overlook This Charming, Affordable European Country

For many people, especially Americans locked by oceans on the east and west, getting over to Europe might be a once-or-twice-in-a-lifetime trip. Well-known, historically prominent countries like Spain, France, Greece, or Italy often sit at the top of people's wishlists. As a result, cities like Venice, Rome, and Barcelona are overflowing with people, becoming some of the most overtouristed places in Europe. But, as with the rest of life, it's the overlooked things that are often the best. This is why travel author Rick Steves recommends a lesser-known country flowing with history, beauty, and cultural charm: Bulgaria.

Steves' recommendation to visit Bulgaria hinges on its uniqueness, which is tied to its geography and history. Bulgaria's location tells its whole story. West of Turkey and once under Muslim Ottoman Empire control, adjacent to Greece at the intersection of East and West, and under the pall of Soviet influence through the 20th century, Bulgaria's past lives through its present. It was never officially a Soviet republic, joined the EU in 2007 following the collapse of the USSR in 1991, revalued and retained its own currency, the lev (not the euro), and now lives within multiple worlds. As Steves writes on his website, "The dreams and the aspirations [of Bulgaria] are facing West — a reason to encourage us to travel East."

It's true that Bulgaria has a lot to offer besides an idiosyncratic history, and its affordability allows travelers to get by on around $45 per day. Its capital, Sofia, is full of artistic coolness and shopping, monasteries and museums, and historical centerpieces like St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral. Bulgaria's countryside, meanwhile, is a truly gorgeous expanse of rolling, green hillsides dotted with rustic villages.