This Wildly Underrated Country In Eastern Europe Is Introducing One Of The World's Longest Continuous Trails
Straddling the border between Europe and Asia, Georgia (the country, not the state) is an underrated mountain destination. Crossed by the wild Caucasus Mountain Range, Georgia is a paradise for thru-hikers seeking adventures without the crowds that typically gather in more popular trails like Spain's Camino de Santiago. To attract more international tourism, the country is now promoting the vast Transcaucasian Way. When finished, it will boast 1,864 miles (3,000km) and span a large territory covering Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan, making it one of the world's longest trails. Hikers will be happy to know that over 1,118 miles (1,800km) are already open to the public. In Georgia, the open stages are in the northern regions of Upper Svaneti, Imereti, and Racha.
Besides being able to boast about doing hikes relatively few people have completed, adventure travelers have the opportunity to enjoy nature in the Caucausus, which has been named one of the world's biodiversity hotspots. The mountains offer forests, glaciers, meadows, and rivers, creating a landscape whose beauty rivals places like the Italian Dolomites, which are also paradise for hikers. Svaneti, in particular, is home to beautiful villages where travelers can stay in traditional guesthouses to engage with the local culture and learn about the region and the country's history. Imereti and Racha are less populated and get fewer travelers, but those who venture out there will have a truly unique experience unknown to most.
Hiking the Georgian part of the Transcaucasian Way
The Upper Svaneti stage is the longest part of the completed Transcaucasian Way in Georgia. The entire hike is 87 miles (140km) and takes seven to 10 days of continuous hiking. To complete it, you can start in Kvemo Marghi, the largest village in Chuberi, and walk to Ushguli, the region's highest village, but you can choose to do only part of it. Hikers often stop or start in Mestia, which sits in the middle of the stage. There are tour groups that offer this hike for people who want a support system while in the wilderness. However, it's perfectly possible to do this trip independently by using the trail guides, maps, and downloadable GPS data that the Transcaucasian Way website provides.
Your other option is the Imereti to Racha stage, which goes from the lowlands of Imereti to the Racha highlands in the north of the country. It is 46 miles (74km) long and only takes 3 to 5 days. While shorter, the tourism infrastructure of this area is not as developed — this can be a good or a bad thing, depending on what type of hike you want. In Svaneti, you'll pass through villages daily, but this second trail will take you away from populated areas. Rather than staying in guest houses, you'll have to camp and carry all the food you'll need for the hike; this section best fits more experienced adventure travelers.
Things to consider while hiking the Transcaucasian Way
Although the Georgian part of the Transcaucasian Way isn't very technical, it is difficult. The terrain can be demanding, and the daytime temperatures in the mountains can be high. Some parts of the trail don't have access to water sources where you can fill up your bottle. Because of this, both stages are recommended for fit travelers who can withstand moderate to high difficulty. Travelers doing the Imereti-Racha stage should also consider carrying extra water since it can be challenging to find springs during certain seasons. Going on a tour will take out much of the guesswork from the trip, but independent hikers should do thorough research on all the sections they want to complete so they can plan accordingly and stock up on necessary gear.
It's also important to prepare before you start the hike, especially if you're coming from a low-altitude place and aren't acclimated to heights. Most travelers will arrive in Tsibili, the exciting Georgian capital. We'd recommend spending at least two days here so that your body can recover from travel before the hike. While here, take time to tour the city and do day trips to incredible sites like Mtskheta, Georgia's ancient capital built over 3,000 years ago, and the 6th century, UNESCO World Heritage Jvari Monastery. You should also plan a couple of days pre- or post-hike to visit Georgia's wine region, which is considered one of the oldest in the entire world.