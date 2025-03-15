This Wildly Underrated Country In Eastern Europe Is Introducing One Of The World's Longest Continuous Trails

Straddling the border between Europe and Asia, Georgia (the country, not the state) is an underrated mountain destination. Crossed by the wild Caucasus Mountain Range, Georgia is a paradise for thru-hikers seeking adventures without the crowds that typically gather in more popular trails like Spain's Camino de Santiago. To attract more international tourism, the country is now promoting the vast Transcaucasian Way. When finished, it will boast 1,864 miles (3,000km) and span a large territory covering Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan, making it one of the world's longest trails. Hikers will be happy to know that over 1,118 miles (1,800km) are already open to the public. In Georgia, the open stages are in the northern regions of Upper Svaneti, Imereti, and Racha.

Besides being able to boast about doing hikes relatively few people have completed, adventure travelers have the opportunity to enjoy nature in the Caucausus, which has been named one of the world's biodiversity hotspots. The mountains offer forests, glaciers, meadows, and rivers, creating a landscape whose beauty rivals places like the Italian Dolomites, which are also paradise for hikers. Svaneti, in particular, is home to beautiful villages where travelers can stay in traditional guesthouses to engage with the local culture and learn about the region and the country's history. Imereti and Racha are less populated and get fewer travelers, but those who venture out there will have a truly unique experience unknown to most.