Florida's Best Fourth Of July Firework Display Is A Bright Bay-Front Spectacle (And It's Not In Disney World)
For a jaw-dropping Fourth of July fireworks show in Florida, you might be thinking of Orlando and expensive parks like Disney World or Epcot. But for something more patriotic — and free — head about two hours north of Orlando and check out the oldest city in America: St. Augustine. This antique city does the Fourth right, with a free concert in the historic plaza that kicks off the holiday festivities, followed by the 20-minute "Fireworks Over the Matanzas" show. It's a big display with more than 5,000 rockets! Visit St. Augustine calls it "one of the biggest and best fireworks displays on the East Coast." With plenty of viewpoints, it's a show that caters to every, especially if you plan ahead. You can take in the show from a boat on the water, at the top of a restaurant, or from the famous Bridge of Lions.
While you're on Florida's Northeast Coast, you'll get the added bonus of access to one of the most historic cities in the country. St. Augustine has been around for more than 450 years, and the setting adds something extra to a day all about American history. The longer you stay, the more you understand why this destination is considered a family-friendly coastal gem full of beaches and historic charm.
Best Fourth of July views in St. Augustine
The city's official Independence Day celebration, Fireworks Over the Matanzas, attracts up to 80,000 people. Planning ahead and deciding where you want to watch is key. Free public viewing areas include the bayfront between two major landmarks, Castillo de San Marcos and the Bridge of Lions. You'll find the most iconic views here. Even if you don't choose to watch from here, you'll want to be sure to visit this historic bridge and the lions who watch over it. Arrive early and bring chairs. The area fills up quickly. Roads are also closed so Old Town Trolley offers free shuttle service throughout the evening. At 6 p.m., the All-Star Orchestra performs two hours of big band music with a patriotic flair at the Plaza de la Constitución Gazebo, right in the heart of downtown. Then at 9:30 p.m., one of the largest fireworks displays on the East Coast lights up the sky above the Castillo de San Marcos and reflects across the water.
If you're willing to splurge, St. Augustine Sailing offers a Fourth of July sail that lasts three hours and begins at sunset. Tickets start at $179 per person as of this writing, making it one of the pricier options, but it's also a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Guests can choose food and drink packages to make the evening special. Several other local companies also offer fireworks cruises aboard various types of boats, so it's worth comparing before you commit. Restaurants with views are another possible option. Casa Reina, located in a historic home, offers rooftop seating and a great view of the bay. Raintree Restaurant, a local favorite with a lovely patio, still has reservations available as of this writing.
History and daytrips of St. Augustine
St. Augustine is an ideal place to spend the Fourth of July, and not just for the fireworks. About two million people visit this city each year, and for a good reason: It feels more like a European coastal town than a typical Florida destination. The Spanish influence is everywhere, from the preserved architecture to the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, a 17th-century fort built to defend Spain's trade routes. The fort is open on the Fourth and is a great way to spend the afternoon while waiting for the evening events. Many people set up their chairs in this spot as well. As of this writing, admission is $15 for adults and free for children under 15. If you're an "American the Beautiful" pass holder, that will work here. Your ticket is valid for seven consecutive days, which gives you time to return if you want to explore more.
Staying in St. Augustine for a few days will give you a chance to visit places like Lake George, the second-largest lake in the state, which is about an hour away. And of course, you can still head to Disney World and see the fireworks over the park, with several different shows available nightly.