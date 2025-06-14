Florida's Best Fourth Of July Firework Display Is A Bright Bay-Front Spectacle (And It's Not In Disney World)

For a jaw-dropping Fourth of July fireworks show in Florida, you might be thinking of Orlando and expensive parks like Disney World or Epcot. But for something more patriotic — and free — head about two hours north of Orlando and check out the oldest city in America: St. Augustine. This antique city does the Fourth right, with a free concert in the historic plaza that kicks off the holiday festivities, followed by the 20-minute "Fireworks Over the Matanzas" show. It's a big display with more than 5,000 rockets! Visit St. Augustine calls it "one of the biggest and best fireworks displays on the East Coast." With plenty of viewpoints, it's a show that caters to every, especially if you plan ahead. You can take in the show from a boat on the water, at the top of a restaurant, or from the famous Bridge of Lions.

While you're on Florida's Northeast Coast, you'll get the added bonus of access to one of the most historic cities in the country. St. Augustine has been around for more than 450 years, and the setting adds something extra to a day all about American history. The longer you stay, the more you understand why this destination is considered a family-friendly coastal gem full of beaches and historic charm.