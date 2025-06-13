Puerto Rico's Lagoon Just Outside Of San Juan Is A Bioluminescent Gem Brimming With Sea Turtles And Manatees

If you're a water adventure enthusiast, you'll be pleased to know that there are numerous ways to explore Condado Lagoon. Not to be confused with the popular Condado Beach (which is known for rip currents) next door, Condado Lagoon has calm, serene waters. Local vendors like SupAction Paddleboarding and Kayaks rent boards and provide the basics, including a lesson beforehand and an explanation of the lagoon's surroundings. Aqua Experience offers luxurious services on top of their rentals, such as floating decks where you can dine on upscale treats like charcuterie boards and champagne.

Experiencing the natural beauty of Condado Lagoon is particularly nice in the mornings before the crowds get going. On a very special Morning Kayak Tour from Viator, you'll get to paddle while admiring the surrounding cityscape and amazing wildlife sightings. Pelicans have been spotted hunting for food on this tour, along with manatees that periodically poke their noses above the water to take a quick breath.

However, to experience Condado Lagoon at its most otherworldly, wait until after the sun goes down. The lagoon's borders glow with a backdrop of city lights, and tours head out on glass-bottomed kayaks equipped with colored LED lights that illuminate the water's surface as you glide over. Options to adorn yourself with glow-in-the-dark paint are also offered, adding an extra flourish to the magical excursion.