Puerto Rico's Lagoon Just Outside Of San Juan Is A Bioluminescent Gem Brimming With Sea Turtles And Manatees
Beaches in Puerto Rico are what you would expect of a gorgeous Caribbean island. Whether you want to check out one of the island's most beautiful, remote white sand beaches or popular, beach-bumming destinations, Puerto Rico's shores do not disappoint. Yet, what makes Laguna del Condado (Condado Lagoon) so special is how many wonderful creatures live there. The protected estuary is a beacon for over 100 species of birds, sun-seeking iguanas, sea turtles, and scores of tropical fish, including octopuses and starfish.
Marine life encounters at Condado Lagoon don't stop there. A peek beneath the water's surface reveals adorable sea turtles and peaceful, slow-moving manatees. At night, the Condado Lagoon lights up with bioluminescent organisms, providing an ethereal experience for paddlers. It's also great how accessible the lagoon is, being just a 15-minute drive from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport and a few minutes north of the heart of San Juan. If you're already in San Juan, you can also get to Condado Lagoon by public transportation.
Get on the water at Condado Lagoon
If you're a water adventure enthusiast, you'll be pleased to know that there are numerous ways to explore Condado Lagoon. Not to be confused with the popular Condado Beach (which is known for rip currents) next door, Condado Lagoon has calm, serene waters. Local vendors like SupAction Paddleboarding and Kayaks rent boards and provide the basics, including a lesson beforehand and an explanation of the lagoon's surroundings. Aqua Experience offers luxurious services on top of their rentals, such as floating decks where you can dine on upscale treats like charcuterie boards and champagne.
Experiencing the natural beauty of Condado Lagoon is particularly nice in the mornings before the crowds get going. On a very special Morning Kayak Tour from Viator, you'll get to paddle while admiring the surrounding cityscape and amazing wildlife sightings. Pelicans have been spotted hunting for food on this tour, along with manatees that periodically poke their noses above the water to take a quick breath.
However, to experience Condado Lagoon at its most otherworldly, wait until after the sun goes down. The lagoon's borders glow with a backdrop of city lights, and tours head out on glass-bottomed kayaks equipped with colored LED lights that illuminate the water's surface as you glide over. Options to adorn yourself with glow-in-the-dark paint are also offered, adding an extra flourish to the magical excursion.
Explore the area surrounding Condado Lagoon
The upscale neighborhoods of Condado and Miramar flank Condado Lagoon, providing a hub of high-end resorts, dining options, and nightlife just steps from the lagoon. Puerto Rico is home to some of the best hotels of any budget, and you'll find various luxurious stays in Condado, such as the Condado Plaza Hotel and the Condado Ocean Club. These offer modern rooms, infinity pools, and views facing the Atlantic Ocean.
Hit the streets for fine dining opportunities such as 1919 Restaurant, where you'll get to revel in locally sourced flavors. International options are also close at hand at Yerba Buena, a Cuban eatery, and Tavola, which boasts homemade Italian dishes and has a hidden speakeasy. A Caribbean vacation would hardly be complete without live music and dancing, and the Condado Lagoon area also has plenty of that. You can get the party started first at chic rooftop bars like Eter Lounge and from there head to Red Coral Lounge, which keeps things lively with DJs and live bands cranking out salsa and merengue.
It's best to visit Puerto Rico from December through April, which is Puerto Rico's dry season. Fall is best for securing lower rates on hotels, although the island experiences a hurricane season from June to November. Direct flights to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport are serviced by several U.S.-based airlines.