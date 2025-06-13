Don't Book Your Flight To France Without Knowing About This Major Visa Change

France is a dream destination for many. After all, not everyone can say that they've seen the Eiffel Tower in Paris or sipped champagne along the French Riviera coastline. However, booking your trip there has just become a bit more complicated. Visa requirement laws are constantly changing, and as an American, it's important to research whether your citizenship requires applying for a visa in a European country.

For France specifically, here's the short answer: if you travel up to 90 days within 180 days, then no, you don't need a visa as a U.S. traveler. If you plan to stay longer than what is considered a "short stay" (over 90 days) — may it be for work, study, or extended travel — then yes, you will need to apply for a visa.

Now, as of June 2025, appointments must be booked online through the French government's official visa platform. After receiving an email confirmation, you'll also be required to attend a biometric appointment at a visa application center. So, if you're looking to stay in France for a while, it's crucial to understand the Schengen visa process and prepare well in advance.