What You Need To Know About Visiting Europe's Schengen Area And Visa

If you're planning a trip across the pond, you might be wondering whether Americans need a visa to travel to Europe or how long you can visit without overstaying your welcome. When conducting your research, it's also helpful to understand the Schengen Area, which plays a major role in how travel works across Europe.

The Schengen Area is a zone made up of 29 European countries, allowing both European and non-European travelers to move freely between member states without internal border controls. Established by the Schengen Agreement in 1985 and named after a village in Luxembourg where the treaty was signed, the zone was designed to simplify travel for tourists, exchange students, and business travelers throughout much of Europe. Of the 29 countries in the Schengen Area, 25 are part of the European Union, like Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, while four are not part of the EU — Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein. Furthermore, there are also EU countries that are not part of the Schengen Area, such as Ireland and Cyprus, which enforce their own border control polices and visas, so it's important not to get the European Union and the Schengen Area mixed up.

Still with us? In simple terms, not all countries in Europe participate in the Schengen Area, but those that do make it easy to travel to and fro without passport control. But what about visas? While there are many nationalities allowed to enter the Schengen Area without a visa, such as the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, there are 103 countries around the world where citizens require a Schengen visa to travel freely throughout this zone. Therefore, travelers should check the specific requirements for certain nationalities upon entering Schengen countries.