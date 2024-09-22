Do Americans Need A Visa To Travel To Europe?

While there will be an additional hurdle required to get into an EU country as opposed to just waltzing in whenever you please, applying for an ETIAS is far less cumbersome than a traditional visa application — mainly because it's not a visa at all. The ETIAS website explicitly states, "ETIAS is not a visa ... An ETIAS travel [authorization] only allows travellers to enter and remain on the territory of the European countries requiring ETIAS for a short-term stay (up to 90 days in any 180-day period). It does not give the applicants the right to study, work or remain on the territory long-term."

ETIAS works much like the Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) systems in countries like South Korea, Canada, and Australia, which charge between $5 and $15 and allow tourists to stay for up to 90 days. The U.S. also has the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), which operates in a similar way. According to a European Parliament briefing, ETIAS will enhance security across 30 countries in the EU, with the exception of Ireland, along with four associated states. Its primary purpose is to perform background checks on visa-exempt visitors, tapping into EU and Interpol databases, as well as a dedicated ETIAS watchlist.

The application fee is a modest €7 (about $8), and if approved, your ETIAS is valid for up to three years or until you renew your passport. So, once it's sorted, you can travel in and out of the EU as often as you like during that period.

