One Of The World's Best Urban Parks Is A Scenic Stretch Of Forest Covering Swathes Of A Lively Brazilian City

Rio de Janeiro likely means one thing to many visitors: beaches. The world-famous, long, soft strips of Copacabana and Ipanema beaches are just one layer of the Rio story, though. Towering apartment blocks and hotels run along these beaches, threaded by shopping streets. Beyond them, the rainforest-coated mountains of Tijuca National Park tower over the city. It's this combination of inviting beaches, exciting city life, and tufted rainforest that makes Rio de Janeiro (and Brazil) a tourist haven. That, plus how Tijuca National Park interweaves throughout the city in green patches.

Ranking amongst the top urban parks in the world, Tijuca National Park's all-natural appearance isn't without its irony. The park is a replanted 46-square-mile segment of a once 38,600-square-mile swath of the Atlantic Forest that stretched from northeastern Brazil all the way down to Paraguay and Argentina. Humans had decimated 88% of the forest since the 16th century, and come 1862, Emperor Dom Pedro II ordered the forest around Rio to be replanted. In 1961, Tijuca was deemed a protected national park, and in 2012, it was named a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Tijuca is irregularly shaped, sprawling, and winds directly through its city –– in contrast to other perfectly manicured parks, like New York City's Central Park, which is considered one of the best tourist attractions in America. Not only does the entire expanse afford easy access to numerous hiking options, but also access to a cable car to the peak of Sugarloaf Mountain, a botanical garden dating to 1808, the tiny, pink Mayrink Chapel, and the park's tallest waterfall, Taunay Waterfall. Of course, it contains the magnificent Christ the Redeemer statue, one of the New Seven Wonders of the Modern World sitting on Corcovado Mountain.