Situated Between Rome And Naples Is Italy's Archipelago Offering An Affordable Island Vacation Destination

How the Pontine islands stay such a well-kept Italian secret: They nestle in the Gulf of Gaeta, tucked in a corner of the Tyrrhenian Sea, lounging in the umbra of nearby Capri's blinding glitz. But forget Capri, one of Italy's most popular islands that's actually full of tourist traps (according to Rick Steves). The archipelago, situated 30 miles off the coast between Rome and Naples, is where residents of those cities escape to for an affordable island vacation, whether at the peak of summer or off-season. Ponzese life flows at its own pace, unbothered by mainland hustles, once so insular that when dictator Benito Mussolini was imprisoned on the largest island, Ponza, islanders apparently didn't know who he was. The breathtaking scenery, scintillating activities, hyper-local eating, and inviting accommodations, all at prices lower than most touristed islands, make the Pontines one of the best value destinations in the "bel paese."

It's easy to see why the Pontines are called everything from "Pearls of the Mediterranean" to the "Romans' Bahamas." Formed by volcanic activity 4 million years ago, they're picturesquely preserved in pristine azure waters, silky white sands and black lava ash beaches moor this string of six islands against dramatic landscapes. They're also home to a charismatic cast of wildlife, nautical critters, and native flora. They're mythicized in infamy as where the beguiling siren Circe bewitched Odysseus, but also have intriguing vignettes of Italy's history etched in their rustic terrain.

The main island, Ponza, is no more than three hours from either Rome or Naples, which makes the Pontines an accessible detour destination. Only the islands of Ponza and Ventotene are inhabited, easy bases for exploring the archipelago, but visitors should keep in mind that very few (if any) locals speak English. Accommodations are typically bucolic, family-owned villas, all at least half a century old as no new construction has been allowed since 1967.