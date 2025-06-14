Washington's Gorgeous, Turquoise Lake Is A Gem Of The North Cascades With Trails, Canoeing, And Camping Sites

If you like your lakes as blue as a lapis lazuli then there are plenty of places to pick from. You could mosey over to the jagged Dolomites to boat around in the pristine waters of Lago di Braies. You could whiz around the banks of colossal Lake Superior on a once-in-a-lifetime road trip amid clifftops and caves. Or, you could throw in with Washington's North Cascades, where the sheer blue waters and dramatic surroundings of Diablo Lake are sure to get you pinching yourself. Nope, you're not dreaming!

Formed after the construction of the Diablo Dam — once the highest dam in the whole wide world — the lake spreads its tendrils through 910 acres in the very heart of the North Cascades. Peaks erupt on all sides. The dramatic Southern Pickets loom to the north, a porcupine-like ridge dusted with snow and ice, while glacier-capped Colonial Peak and its cirque of rock command the horizon to the south. The mountains don't only add world-class hiking and outdoors adventure into the mix here — they're also the very reason behind the milky blue color of the water in Lake Diablo itself.

There's only one road leading to Lake Diablo and only one leading away: Take the iconic North Cascades Highway and prepare to be stunned. Snaking from one side of the mountains to the other, the iconic route boasts mountain, lake, and island views as it whizzes through rodeo towns, high meadowlands, and glorious alpine vistas. That said, it does close throughout the winter due to snow. You can join the route just north of Burlington, and it'll take around 2.5 hours to get in from Seattle.