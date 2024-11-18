Explore Some Of The Northwest's Prettiest Mountains, Lakes, And Island Views On This Iconic Route
Washington, the Evergreen State in the U.S. Pacific Northwest region, is a favorite with adventurers, outdoor enthusiasts, and wildlife fans. The state's breathtaking natural beauty includes dense forests, rugged coastlines, picturesque islands, and snow-capped mountains. A road trip is one of the best ways to experience Washington in all its splendor, offering the freedom to enjoy stunning views, whatever the season. For those seeking to experience some of Washington's most epic vistas and landmarks on four wheels, the Cascade Loop is a must for your bucket list. This stunning route is perfect for your next U.S. road trip.
The Cascade Loop is an epic scenic byway stretching 440 miles through areas of outstanding beauty. It forms an oval-shaped route that passes through the Cascade Mountains and includes three Washington scenic byways: Stevens Pass Greenway, North Cascades Highway, and the Whidbey Scenic Isle Way. The road itself can be driven in a single day, but to fully immerse yourself in nature and soak up as much scenery as possible, it's best to stretch the trip over multiple days (one to five). Fresh air, lakeside views, and mountain vistas await along this idyllic year-round route. Here's everything you need to know about the best stops on this ultimate Washington road trip.
North Cascades and Skagit Valley along the Cascade Loop
Surround yourself in pure mountain bliss at Washington's tranquil and lesser-visited North Cascades National Park. Nicknamed the "American Alps," the gorgeous and underrated North Cascades National Park is blessed with alpine lakes and rugged mountains, making it perfect for nature lovers. Visitors can enjoy hiking, camping, wildlife watching, boating, and fishing. Whether you're looking to stop off at a scenic lookout spot or take on a hike to stretch your legs from driving, the park's untouched and wild backdrop is the ideal place to do so.
Starting at the park's visitors center, try the 1.8-mile Skagit River Loop Trail, which offers stunning mountain scenery without being too challenging. Be sure to follow the park's safety guidelines, like carrying the 10 Essentials and wearing appropriate clothing and footwear for remote areas, as the weather can change quickly. While there is no entrance fee, a backcountry permit and reservation are required for some areas.
Upon exiting the park, continue driving for about an hour, and you'll reach Skagit River Valley, where water flows from the Cascades down into the Puget Sound. Known for its vast agricultural plains, the area is home to the biggest tulip industry in the United States. Visit in the spring between March and April to see the valley blanketed with vibrant flowers. Stop by the Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center to learn about local ecosystems and wildlife — especially bald eagles and salmon (with their migration in the winter) — and take the opportunity to go on one of their guided walks.
Explore Whidbey Island and Lake Wenatchee State Park
Drive past Skagit Valley, and you'll get to Whidbey Island. Located in Puget Sound, it is the largest of the islands within Island County. This beautiful destination offers stunning natural scenery alongside charming small towns to explore, filled with quaint cafes, boutique shops, and farmer's markets. The coastal town of Langley features picturesque waterfront views, while Coupeville is known for its fresh seafood and restaurants overlooking the water.
The island is well connected to the mainland and can reached through Deception Pass Bridge or by ferry. The bridge is located within Deception Pass State Park, a spot popular for picnicking and admiring the dramatic landscapes, including views of the Olympic Mountains and Mount Baker. Whidbey Island is the perfect place to relax as you continue your Cascade Loop road trip.
Further East, you'll find Lake Wenatchee State Park. The ultimate outdoor playground, it's ideally situated within a picturesque landscape of striking mountains and pristine waters. The 492-acre park, which surrounds a glacial lake, is the perfect Cascade Loop stop. To beat the crowds and have a more tranquil experience, visit during the spring or fall. Enjoy family-friendly activities here, like kayaking, swimming, and horseback riding. A Discover Pass is required for parking, and visitors can either purchase day passes or annual passes online. Dogs are welcome within the park as long as they are kept on a leash.