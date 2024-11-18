Explore Some Of The Northwest's Prettiest Mountains, Lakes, And Island Views On This Iconic Route

Surround yourself in pure mountain bliss at Washington's tranquil and lesser-visited North Cascades National Park. Nicknamed the "American Alps," the gorgeous and underrated North Cascades National Park is blessed with alpine lakes and rugged mountains, making it perfect for nature lovers. Visitors can enjoy hiking, camping, wildlife watching, boating, and fishing. Whether you're looking to stop off at a scenic lookout spot or take on a hike to stretch your legs from driving, the park's untouched and wild backdrop is the ideal place to do so.

Starting at the park's visitors center, try the 1.8-mile Skagit River Loop Trail, which offers stunning mountain scenery without being too challenging. Be sure to follow the park's safety guidelines, like carrying the 10 Essentials and wearing appropriate clothing and footwear for remote areas, as the weather can change quickly. While there is no entrance fee, a backcountry permit and reservation are required for some areas.

Upon exiting the park, continue driving for about an hour, and you'll reach Skagit River Valley, where water flows from the Cascades down into the Puget Sound. Known for its vast agricultural plains, the area is home to the biggest tulip industry in the United States. Visit in the spring between March and April to see the valley blanketed with vibrant flowers. Stop by the Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center to learn about local ecosystems and wildlife — especially bald eagles and salmon (with their migration in the winter) — and take the opportunity to go on one of their guided walks.

