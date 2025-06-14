This Faux Pas In America Is A Money-Saving Tool To Learn While Traveling Internationally

One way to know if someone is willing to haggle is to pick an item, then say it's too expensive. If they offer you a different price, it's likely safe to haggle. Don't act as if you love the item or get too visibly excited — maintaining a poker face is all part of the game. Remember that this is a tradition, and it's done in good faith. Getting angry or upset isn't going to help you get a good deal. That also means that you shouldn't take anything personally.

If the price isn't right, be prepared to walk away. Whatever number is offered as you leave is likely the lowest price you'll get. However, you may still get a better deal if you offer to purchase more than one item from a vendor but say you don't have enough money to pay full price for both. You can also enlist the help of a companion to play "bad cop," who will say you have to leave, that it's not worth it, or that they saw the product for a better price elsewhere. However, keep in mind that some local artisans do make their living this way, and something handcrafted can be the most important souvenir you buy. Be respectful if they can't go any lower.

If your budget is low, shopping at the end of the day is a good idea, because you're adding to the bottom line at the last minute and may get a better price. Don't flash large bills, and know what you're willing to pay. Limit how much money is visible to the vendor, saying something like, "This is all I have." A good starting point is offering 50% of the asking price and letting them raise that a bit, though it may take some trial and error to settle on a fair price.