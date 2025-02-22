The Most Important Thing You Can Shop For While In Europe, Per Rick Steves

If you're looking for something even grander, peruse the famous European department stores that have stood the test of time. Fortnum & Mason, which has been in London since 1707, has a designated floor where you can get some of the best tea and candy out there. Rick Steves suggests another spot: Le Bon Marché in Paris, the world's oldest department store. Shop 'til you drop at Le Bon Marché, of course, but he also recommends walking through its surrounding neighborhood, which is full of clothing boutiques and cultural sights.

If you happen to be visiting Europe during the Christmas season, Steves says you're in luck — Europe is home to some of the best Christmas markets. One of these happens every year in the Old Town Square in Prague, the Czech Republic (pictured above). You'll find the square lined with tents and vendors selling everything from handmade Christmas ornaments to wooden toys to baked goods. The food stands are stocked with delightful treats and traditional beverages like mulled wine, which will keep you warm, even in the cold weather. Another Christmas market to stop by is the one in Florence, right in the Basilica di Santa Croce Piazza, with crafts, jewelry, and traditional holiday fare galore.

There is one more unexpected retail spot that Steves suggests: museum gift shops. He specifically mentions the Picasso Museum in Barcelona and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, though there are many others out there. The Tate Museum in London, for instance, has some beautifully designed prints for your wall and limited-edition books that can give you a deeper understanding of the works you just saw.