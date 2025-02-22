The Most Important Thing You Can Shop For While In Europe, Per Rick Steves
For some people, vacations abroad and shopping go hand in hand. In fact, it may be something you even plan your trip around — whether it's souvenirs for your home, presents for friends and family who didn't make the trip, or getting something you've always wanted from, say, Paris or Rome. Shopping can be a big part of travel but also a big expense. When we're in that vacation mindset, it's easy to grab anything that looks enticing, even if it's just going to collect dust on a shelf a month later. However, travel pro Rick Steves has some advice on that score.
On his website, Steves talks about the most important thing you can shop for in Europe. He says, "With each trip I take, I look for cultural souvenirs — experiences and memories are the gold nuggets of travel." It makes sense. After all, you're probably not going to remember the T-shirt you bought at a tourist trap shop, but you will remember the shopkeeper who told you about his favorite café with the best sandwiches and taught you a new word in Italian. But where does one go about finding these cultural souvenirs?
Where to shop for culture and memories in Europe
All that said, Steves isn't telling you not to shop. Instead, he says, "Shopping is never my priority, but when I do bring mementos home I find the best souvenirs come from local entrepreneurs and craftspeople." Something handmade or a regional specialty created by an artisan can be a treasure you won't find anywhere else. One of the joys of shopping in Europe is seeing the work of local craftspeople — like those who make dreamily scented soaps in France or the lovely pottery with painted lemons and sunflowers in the small hill towns of Italy, like Casantonio in Cortona — and bringing it home. You can even purchase a traditional piece of musical art, like a lyre from Nikolaos Brass in Athens, whether you learn to play it or simply hang it on your wall to admire.
Another place Rick Steves suggests for shopping in Europe is an outdoor market. He's previously mentioned that his favorite market is Rome's Campo de' Fiori, though he does have other recommendations. For instance, on Saturdays, you can visit London's Portobello Road — the world's largest antique market. San Lorenzo in Florence is another gem, with indoor and outdoor spaces and a combo of souvenirs and delicious food. One more spot he recommends is the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, laden with endless stalls full of treasures. If you're going to markets like this, Steves mentions that it's important to learn how to haggle and bargain, which is often expected.
Historic department stores, Christmas markets, and museum shops
If you're looking for something even grander, peruse the famous European department stores that have stood the test of time. Fortnum & Mason, which has been in London since 1707, has a designated floor where you can get some of the best tea and candy out there. Rick Steves suggests another spot: Le Bon Marché in Paris, the world's oldest department store. Shop 'til you drop at Le Bon Marché, of course, but he also recommends walking through its surrounding neighborhood, which is full of clothing boutiques and cultural sights.
If you happen to be visiting Europe during the Christmas season, Steves says you're in luck — Europe is home to some of the best Christmas markets. One of these happens every year in the Old Town Square in Prague, the Czech Republic (pictured above). You'll find the square lined with tents and vendors selling everything from handmade Christmas ornaments to wooden toys to baked goods. The food stands are stocked with delightful treats and traditional beverages like mulled wine, which will keep you warm, even in the cold weather. Another Christmas market to stop by is the one in Florence, right in the Basilica di Santa Croce Piazza, with crafts, jewelry, and traditional holiday fare galore.
There is one more unexpected retail spot that Steves suggests: museum gift shops. He specifically mentions the Picasso Museum in Barcelona and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, though there are many others out there. The Tate Museum in London, for instance, has some beautifully designed prints for your wall and limited-edition books that can give you a deeper understanding of the works you just saw.