One Of The Most Beautiful Airports In America Is A Tourist Attraction For Architecture Lovers
If you think of an airport as a place to simply walk in, go through security, grab a bag of overpriced chips, and get on a plane, you're not flying out of the right airports. Of course, we don't always have a choice, but if you want to check out a spectacular and beautiful one that has incorporated the feel of the outdoors into its architecture, you may want to fly through Portland International Airport (PDX). Not only is it one of the best U.S. airports for food and voted the best domestic airport from 2013 to 2019, and again in 2021 by Travel + Leisure, it's gotten a stunning architectural upgrade that has turned it into a tourist attraction. In August, 2024, the airport unveiled the results of its $2 billion renovation, which added soaring ceilings with gorgeous timber beams and lattice work that takes inspiration from the weaving of the area's Indigenous people. The idea is to mimic the outdoors and make you feel like it's integrated with nature.
PDX is connected by light rail to downtown Portland with its new swim beaches and piers, and it's not even 12 miles away. One reviewer on Yelp said of the airport, "The look of it is outstanding [and] modern especially the rising of the ceilings it gives it a more open concept making it appear "majestic" in a way." Plus, for those of you who miss the airport's old, and so-famous-it's-got-a-Wikipedia-page teal carpet, it's back in the main terminal, the market hall, the mezzanine, and the north and south halls after being removed in 2015.
All about the gorgeous architecture in Portland International Airport
The renovation of the Portland International Airport was done by ZGF Architects, and was the largest mass timber project of its kind in the world. One thing to note is that there are still renovations going on that are set to be finished by early 2026. The beauty of the new look and structure are supposed to give the feeling that you're walking outside in the landscape around the Portland area, and there are a whopping 9 acres of this breathtaking ceiling. As it sweeps above your head, you'll also be treated to quite a lot of natural light from the 49 skylights above. Even better is the fact that the wood was sourced within a 300-mile radius of the airport, boosting the local economy. You don't even have to be flying to enjoy the architectural atmosphere, as it's also on the public space side of things with areas to eat and shop, and stadium seating.
Contributing to the feel of the great outdoors are the over 5,000 plants, including over 70 live trees, as well as 120-foot-long video walls. Structurally, it's a wonder as well, built to withstand a 9.0-magnitude earthquake, and featuring an all-electric ground source heat pump system to save on energy costs. While you're there, you can enjoy the airport's award-winning food selections at places like Potbelly Sandwich Shop, Sizzle Pie, Henry's Tavern, Hissho Sushi, Capers Bistro, and Blue Star Donuts + Coffee, or shop in stores like Columbia Sportswear, and ones featuring local products like Made in Oregon. You can also take your relaxation further by booking a spot in the Escape Lounge (starting at $40 if you book in advance), which features complimentary fresh food and drinks all day, high-speed WiFi, charging ports, and printer and copier services.