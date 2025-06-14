One Of The Most Beautiful Airports In America Is A Tourist Attraction For Architecture Lovers

If you think of an airport as a place to simply walk in, go through security, grab a bag of overpriced chips, and get on a plane, you're not flying out of the right airports. Of course, we don't always have a choice, but if you want to check out a spectacular and beautiful one that has incorporated the feel of the outdoors into its architecture, you may want to fly through Portland International Airport (PDX). Not only is it one of the best U.S. airports for food and voted the best domestic airport from 2013 to 2019, and again in 2021 by Travel + Leisure, it's gotten a stunning architectural upgrade that has turned it into a tourist attraction. In August, 2024, the airport unveiled the results of its $2 billion renovation, which added soaring ceilings with gorgeous timber beams and lattice work that takes inspiration from the weaving of the area's Indigenous people. The idea is to mimic the outdoors and make you feel like it's integrated with nature.

PDX is connected by light rail to downtown Portland with its new swim beaches and piers, and it's not even 12 miles away. One reviewer on Yelp said of the airport, "The look of it is outstanding [and] modern especially the rising of the ceilings it gives it a more open concept making it appear "majestic" in a way." Plus, for those of you who miss the airport's old, and so-famous-it's-got-a-Wikipedia-page teal carpet, it's back in the main terminal, the market hall, the mezzanine, and the north and south halls after being removed in 2015.