This Ultra-Modern Destination Was Ranked The Safest City In The World For Women Traveling Alone In 2025

The travel landscape is seeing more women going solo — on trips, that is. A 2024 trends overview report from Virtuoso, a high-end travel advisory network, revealed that 71% of their solo travel clients were women, which in turn opens the conversation about female-friendly travel destinations around the world. While many women would set their sights on more familiar cities like Paris, known as a top-ranked destination for safe, stress-free solo travel, a surprising destination has boldly stepped up as the safest haven for solo women travelers, and that just so happens to be the UAE's unique and multicultural tourist destination, Dubai.

Dubai emerged as 2025's top city for women traveling solo in a study launched by InsureMyTrip. The data was compiled from 62 cities' ratings in categories such as gender equality, peace and security, and a woman's overall feeling of safety (while walking at night, for instance). Certain tourism-related categories like TikTok popularity, hotel ratings, quality of things to do, and daily spend rate were also factored in to get the final result.

A global score of 7.71 out of 10 put Dubai ahead of Krakow in second place (7.18) and Madrid in third (7.14). Dubai's high per diem spend (a reported $289) doesn't seem to faze incoming tourists, as proven by the city's popularity on social media (TikTok mentions have exceeded 35 million views.) "Dubai is generally very safe for solo female travelers," suggests Redditor u/Otherwise-Streak3000. "The city is known for its low crime rate and modern infrastructure. Just follow common travel safety tips, like dressing modestly and being aware of your surroundings."