This Ultra-Modern Destination Was Ranked The Safest City In The World For Women Traveling Alone In 2025
The travel landscape is seeing more women going solo — on trips, that is. A 2024 trends overview report from Virtuoso, a high-end travel advisory network, revealed that 71% of their solo travel clients were women, which in turn opens the conversation about female-friendly travel destinations around the world. While many women would set their sights on more familiar cities like Paris, known as a top-ranked destination for safe, stress-free solo travel, a surprising destination has boldly stepped up as the safest haven for solo women travelers, and that just so happens to be the UAE's unique and multicultural tourist destination, Dubai.
Dubai emerged as 2025's top city for women traveling solo in a study launched by InsureMyTrip. The data was compiled from 62 cities' ratings in categories such as gender equality, peace and security, and a woman's overall feeling of safety (while walking at night, for instance). Certain tourism-related categories like TikTok popularity, hotel ratings, quality of things to do, and daily spend rate were also factored in to get the final result.
A global score of 7.71 out of 10 put Dubai ahead of Krakow in second place (7.18) and Madrid in third (7.14). Dubai's high per diem spend (a reported $289) doesn't seem to faze incoming tourists, as proven by the city's popularity on social media (TikTok mentions have exceeded 35 million views.) "Dubai is generally very safe for solo female travelers," suggests Redditor u/Otherwise-Streak3000. "The city is known for its low crime rate and modern infrastructure. Just follow common travel safety tips, like dressing modestly and being aware of your surroundings."
What makes Dubai safe for women
Dubai has consistently been in the top 10 of Numbeo's Safety Index rankings since 2018, showing how Middle Eastern cities have been ramping up safety and security measures and infrastructure for residents and tourists over the years. Together with neighboring Abu Dhabi, Dubai's urban planning plays a big role in providing a sense of safety for solo women travelers. Strategic city layouts, well-illuminated roads, the presence of CCTV surveillance, and stringent crime control measures provide women travelers with the confidence to venture out by themselves. Ultra-modern technology like AI-controlled traffic signals and predictive surveillance systems keep the city's safety measures up to date.
Dubai's transportation system also puts a solo woman traveler's mind at ease: Pink-roofed taxis are exclusively driven by females, and you also have the option to book a female-driven taxi with the city's ride-sharing apps. Dubai's metro system has designated "Women and Children" carriages, which alleviate the occasional stares from men, especially during rush hour.
But however safe Dubai is known to be, don't let your guard as a smart traveler down. Show respect for the country's culture, traditions, and laws by dressing modestly, covering up when visiting religious sites, and avoiding public drinking and displays of affection. As Redditor u/ShogunsDarlings shared, "It is generally very safe here in Dubai, but never test your luck. That's my advice to you for any country. Make sure to report to the police if you see anything suspicious or are threatened in any way. Do not try to deal with it alone." With highly rated hotels and a myriad of diverse activities, from desert safaris to dining with penguins in a mall's ski resort (yes, you read that right), Dubai promises women flying solo an exceptional and safe travel experience.