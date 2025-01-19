A Unique Multicultural Entertainment Destination In Dubai Is One Of The UAE's Top Tourist Attractions

The United Arab Emirates is notorious for its desert climate, with the majority of the year being pretty hot. But when the temperatures cool down between October and May, one of the coolest entertainment complexes opens its doors. Locals and visitors absolutely love going to Global Village in Dubai for unique finds, decadent foods, and multicultural experiences. Like a Middle Eastern version of Epcot, the complex gives various countries their own pavilions, each one grander than the last. Each features businesses, produce, food, entertainment, and more, representing that specific country. This seasonal destination is never the same, either. There's always something new, something different, and something viral every year— whether it's fresh attractions or brand-new pavilions.

Global Village has come a long way since its humble beginnings in 1996. Its very first season took place in a car park with only 10 countries represented. Surprisingly, it attracted 500,000 visitors. This hotspot became so popular that it outgrew its original location. After changing venues multiple times to keep up with demand, Global Village finally found a much larger, dedicated site in Dubailand in 2005. Today, Global Village boasts 30 pavilions celebrating 90 cultures, and that number grows each year. Influencers flock to food stalls, kids have a blast on the rides, and expats reconnect with their roots in the familiar sights and sounds of their home country's corner. So if you're wondering what to do in the ultramodern metropolis or if you want to plan a holiday retreat in Dubai, you'll definitely want to add this multicultural theme park to your UAE itinerary.