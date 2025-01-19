A Unique Multicultural Entertainment Destination In Dubai Is One Of The UAE's Top Tourist Attractions
The United Arab Emirates is notorious for its desert climate, with the majority of the year being pretty hot. But when the temperatures cool down between October and May, one of the coolest entertainment complexes opens its doors. Locals and visitors absolutely love going to Global Village in Dubai for unique finds, decadent foods, and multicultural experiences. Like a Middle Eastern version of Epcot, the complex gives various countries their own pavilions, each one grander than the last. Each features businesses, produce, food, entertainment, and more, representing that specific country. This seasonal destination is never the same, either. There's always something new, something different, and something viral every year— whether it's fresh attractions or brand-new pavilions.
Global Village has come a long way since its humble beginnings in 1996. Its very first season took place in a car park with only 10 countries represented. Surprisingly, it attracted 500,000 visitors. This hotspot became so popular that it outgrew its original location. After changing venues multiple times to keep up with demand, Global Village finally found a much larger, dedicated site in Dubailand in 2005. Today, Global Village boasts 30 pavilions celebrating 90 cultures, and that number grows each year. Influencers flock to food stalls, kids have a blast on the rides, and expats reconnect with their roots in the familiar sights and sounds of their home country's corner. So if you're wondering what to do in the ultramodern metropolis or if you want to plan a holiday retreat in Dubai, you'll definitely want to add this multicultural theme park to your UAE itinerary.
Experience a globe-spanning adventure in one place at Global Village in Dubai
Unsurprisingly, you can spend an entire day at Global Village. But if you have only a few precious hours to dedicate to it, the best time to visit Global Village is just before sunset when you can see the daytime glow and watch the glittering lights as night falls. You can easily visit all the areas in a single day, but some deserve extra time and attention — and India is a standout example. The grand entrance is a tribute to Hawa Mahal in India's "Pink City," Jaipur — most Global Village selfies proliferating on social media sites are taken right here. Inside, the colorful stalls loudly celebrate all the colors and aromas of India, with traditional music and dance performances throughout the day.
Across continents, Russia's pavilion is as magnificent as the country's size. With an exterior modeled after the iconic St. Michael's Cathedral in Izhevsk, this must-visit section on your itinerary is a true showstopper. While you're here, pick up a Matryoshka doll for your loved ones. But Iran just might have the best exterior in all of Global Village — and for good reason. Turquoise hues, sandy browns, and intricate detailing create a kaleidoscopic facade that you can't help but admire. This cultural hub is a lively bazaar stocked with carpets, stunning jewelry, saffron-infused products, and a tempting selection of sweets.
If you're running low on K-beauty, you'll find everything you need in the Korea pavilion. From skincare essentials to tea cookies, you'll be spoiled for choice at the pavilion's shops. Those craving that cheesy, ooey-gooey goodness of kunafa should head toward Syria, where you'll leave with bags full of deliciousness.
Travel the world, no passport needed
Some of the most impressive cultural pavilions are themed around Africa and East Asia. The powerful gaze of the Pharaoh on Egypt's striking facade will immediately draw you into the Egypt section. The pavilion has all the fun but none of the danger of visiting Cairo for real. The vibes here take you to Cairo's Al Moez Street specifically, with bustling stalls of merchants convincing you to view their products. Don't leave without grabbing a gorgeous tea or dining set to take a piece of Egypt home. Then, take a quick trip to Thailand — no long flights necessary. The Tiger Cave Temple-inspired gate welcomes you to the Land of Smiles. From savory street food to vibrant costumes, this is where you'll indulge all your senses — make sure to treat yourself to the best mango soft serve while you're there.
Next up is China, where you get to listen to the enchanting tunes of Guzheng music. Naturally, you want to try the herbal teas here and check out all the handicrafts. If you're lucky, you might even catch a dragon dance performance. Any kids in your company will love browsing through the toy selection here, which is why this zone is the ideal stop for the whole family.
While Egypt and Morocco have their own pavilions, the rest of Africa comes together in a shared space. Make your way to this area to bask in the warmth of true hospitality. The vendors will have you trying their shea butter products, and you can marvel at the colorful decorations.
Feast on food from nearly a hundred different cultures and enjoy the variety of rides
What's a visit to Global Village without trying amazing food? Everything here looks insanely tempting. Happiness Street lives up to its name — you can't help but smile while munching on a 60-centimeter pizza slice. If you want to taste Vietnamese or Filipino flavors, check out Road of Asia for pho, hotpot, pancit, and much more. Over at Arabian Square, you'll find a variety of mouthwatering street foods. And of course, India has its own dedicated spot too. Head to the Indian Chaat Bazaar for dosas, parathas, pani puri, and all your favorite Indian snacks. And if you've never had the chance to try the chocolate strawberries at London's Borough Market, head to the Europe pavilion.
No trip to Global Village is complete without hitting the Carnaval. More than 195 entertaining experiences guarantee a fun time for everyone — whether you go on a gravity-defying attraction or a cute carousel ride on the merry-go-round. Try your luck at the classic arcade games for a bit of nostalgia. After all the walking at this top tourist attraction, nothing feels better than unwinding at the best hotel, Desert Islands Resort & Spa on Sir Bani Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.
Everyone will tell you to visit the Burj Khalifa, Kite Beach, and Souk Madinat Jumeirah when you're traveling to the UAE, and they're right — you should. But those who truly know why all the habibis should come to Dubai will tell you that Global Village is where it's at.