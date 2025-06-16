The Mountainous Scenic Byway That Shows The Best Of Oklahoma's Wildly Underappreciated Natural Beauty

Oklahoma is home to so many hidden gems — from underrated stops on the Route 66 to an Italian villa-inspired art museum, there's more to the Sooner State than meets the eye. If you're looking for something more laid-back combined with views of the mountains, the Wichita Mountains Scenic Byway is a road trip worth taking. Spanning 93 miles, the byway takes you from Apache through the breathtaking Slick Hills, and finishes in Lake Lawtonka and Medicine Park.

On this scenic route, slow travel takes center stage, and you can witness the stunning vistas of the Wichita Mountains throughout the ride. The drive will make you feel far away from the hustle and bustle of Oklahoma City, and offers a breath of fresh air in nature. The roads of Slick Hills are perfect for soaking up the serene atmosphere, while Lake Lawtonka is full of gorgeous waterfront views and adventure. From Medicine Park, Mount Scott and Elk Mountain are also just a stone's throw away.

A huge highlight here is the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge near Lake Lawtonka. The refuge is a haven for bison, elk, and deer, and is also home to various species of mammals, birds, and aquatic animals. Hikers and outdoor enthusiasts also love to frequent this spot. It's a destination that shouldn't be missed.