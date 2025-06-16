The Mountainous Scenic Byway That Shows The Best Of Oklahoma's Wildly Underappreciated Natural Beauty
Oklahoma is home to so many hidden gems — from underrated stops on the Route 66 to an Italian villa-inspired art museum, there's more to the Sooner State than meets the eye. If you're looking for something more laid-back combined with views of the mountains, the Wichita Mountains Scenic Byway is a road trip worth taking. Spanning 93 miles, the byway takes you from Apache through the breathtaking Slick Hills, and finishes in Lake Lawtonka and Medicine Park.
On this scenic route, slow travel takes center stage, and you can witness the stunning vistas of the Wichita Mountains throughout the ride. The drive will make you feel far away from the hustle and bustle of Oklahoma City, and offers a breath of fresh air in nature. The roads of Slick Hills are perfect for soaking up the serene atmosphere, while Lake Lawtonka is full of gorgeous waterfront views and adventure. From Medicine Park, Mount Scott and Elk Mountain are also just a stone's throw away.
A huge highlight here is the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge near Lake Lawtonka. The refuge is a haven for bison, elk, and deer, and is also home to various species of mammals, birds, and aquatic animals. Hikers and outdoor enthusiasts also love to frequent this spot. It's a destination that shouldn't be missed.
Driving the Wichita Mountains Scenic Byway
The journey on this scenic byway starts in the town of Apache. From Oklahoma City, Apache is roughly 90-minutes away, while Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is about three hours away. From Apache, you'll head to Highway 58 towards Carnegie. In Carnegie, stop by the Tienda y Taqueria Guadalajara to fill up on authentic Mexican food. You can also buy other snacks here for the road.
With Carnegie in your rear-view mirror, make your way through the extraordinary Slick Hills region until you reach Lake Lawtonka on Stumbling Bear Pass. If you're into outdoor adventure, stopping for a night or two on Lake Lawtonka is a great option. This recreation area is popular for boating, fishing, and camping. There are also several trails that are ideal for stretching your legs after a day of driving. With 21 miles of shoreline, the beach area offers the perfect setting to unwind and cool off with a swim.
Farther ahead on the byway is Medicine Park. Located less than 15 minutes from Lake Lawtonka's beach area, the town of Medicine Park is an under-the-radar resort town that offers a serene escape. Here, you'll find highlights like Bath Lake, the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center, and local dining and boutique shops you're sure to enjoy. While the scenic road technically ends in Medicine Park, there are many nearby destinations that are worth exploring, such as Mount Scott, Elk Mountain, and the incredible Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
Don't miss the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge
A road trip through the byway wouldn't be complete without a stop at Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. Less than 15 minutes away from Medicine Park, the refuge is home to more than 50 mammal species. The refuge champions the protection and conservation of wildlife, including bison, Texas longhorn cattle, and Rocky Mountain elk, as well as various endangered species. Fish and birds also call the refuge their home — with over 275 species recorded here, it's a bird watcher's paradise.
Beyond the wildlife, the refuge puts the breathtaking, underrated beauty of Oklahoma on full display. Bask in the sun and embark on one of the many hiking trails, spot wild animals, or enjoy a leisurely picnic. Fishing and kayaking on Jed Johnson Lake is also a must-do activity. There are about 90 square miles to explore and many activities that the whole family can enjoy.
Open all year round from sunrise to sunset, the best time to visit is during weekdays when there are fewer people. To catch a glimpse of the animals, early morning and late evenings are when they tend to be most active and easy to spot. There is no potable water, so you will need to bring your own, but it's easy to stock up in nearby Medicine Park before heading to the refuge.