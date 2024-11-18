'America's Cobblestone Community' Is An Under-The-Radar Oklahoma Resort Town For A Serene Escape
While Oklahoma may not be a typical vacation spot, this flyover state offers hidden gems that reveal the beauty of rural America. Known for the Ozarks, a scenic region popular with midwestern holidayers, and for being one of the eight states along the storied Route 66, Oklahoma remains relatively under-explored and overlooked. Travelers seeking some of the most unique roadside stops across America should consider the quaint and colorful small town of Medicine Park, located in Comanche County, near Lawton. Founded in 1908 and nestled at the Wichita Mountains' foothills, Medicine Park was Oklahoma's first resort town.
Medicine Park is incredibly picturesque and known as America's cobblestone community for its rust-red cobblestone buildings and streets. Its charm attracts creatives and the bohemian community, with quirky stores, eateries, and art galleries adding to its appeal. Medicine Park is also ideally placed for those wanting a tranquil stay surrounded by nature. From Medicine Creek and Bath Lake to nearby Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and Lake Lawtonka, there are endless hiking, wildlife viewing, and exploration activities for the whole family. For a characterful and off-the-beaten-track vacation spot, Medicine Park is hard to beat.
Enjoy Medicine Park's local attractions
Medicine Park is packed with family-friendly attractions. Bath Lake, created by the building of a dam in the 1920s, is a popular spot for swimming in the summer and trout fishing in the winter, when the lake is restocked with fish. The scenic swimming hole is surrounded by lush greenery, and there's a waterfall nearby. It also has designated shallow swimming areas for kids with on-site safety monitors.
Medicine Park's charm is enhanced by its lakeside and mountain setting, with Medicine Creek flowing through the town and adding to its tranquil ambience. It's an ideal spot for a picnic or a scenic stroll. At the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center, children can learn about fish, mammals, birds, and reptile species, with interactive activities like creature feedings and close-up encounters.
The town's colorful stores and boutiques are worth exploring, too. RedNeck Candles and the Red Door Gallery and Emporium feature candles, crafts, jewelry, clothing, and more from local artisans. For hearty, classic American dishes in cozy surroundings, try the Old Plantation Restaurant. Its exterior walls are adorned by the town's famous red cobblestones. Another local favorite is Mrs. Chadwick's Bakery, where delicious homemade sweet treats are served in a quaint and inviting interior setting. Medicine Park also hosts several events and festivals year-round, so be sure to check their Festivals webpage to align your visit with a special celebration and make your trip to Medicine Park even more memorable.
Visit the nearby Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge
Less than a 15 minute drive away, the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge spans across 60,000 acres of preserved land. Known as one of the oldest wildlife refuges in the country, the refuge is breathtaking and offers unique opportunities for wildlife encounters by providing a habitat for over 200 animal and bird species. Visitors have the opportunity to spot bobcats, bison, bald eagles, prairie dogs, and elk. The refuge is also one of the best places to view black-tailed prairie dogs, which have been reintroduced to the area. It's not uncommon to see rattlesnakes and scorpions while exploring, so be mindful of your environment and consider your surroundings to enjoy a safe visit to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
Hiking trails for all skill levels navigate through the refuge's spectacularly wild and rugged landscape. The 2.4 mile Kite Trail passes through canyons and waterfalls, while the 4.3 mile Charon's Garden Trail crosses through lakes and cliffs. The refuge's landscape is incredibly diverse and changes with the seasons, making it ideal for visiting year-round. Birdwatchers, photographers, and fishing enthusiasts will enjoy the refuge, which also offers watersports at its lakes. One of the most scenic overlooks at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is Mount Scott, which rises over 1,000 feet and provides sweeping vistas that are especially breathtaking at sunrise or sunset. The site is easy to reach by bike or car, and there is plenty of parking available.