'America's Cobblestone Community' Is An Under-The-Radar Oklahoma Resort Town For A Serene Escape

Medicine Park is packed with family-friendly attractions. Bath Lake, created by the building of a dam in the 1920s, is a popular spot for swimming in the summer and trout fishing in the winter, when the lake is restocked with fish. The scenic swimming hole is surrounded by lush greenery, and there's a waterfall nearby. It also has designated shallow swimming areas for kids with on-site safety monitors.

Medicine Park's charm is enhanced by its lakeside and mountain setting, with Medicine Creek flowing through the town and adding to its tranquil ambience. It's an ideal spot for a picnic or a scenic stroll. At the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center, children can learn about fish, mammals, birds, and reptile species, with interactive activities like creature feedings and close-up encounters.

The town's colorful stores and boutiques are worth exploring, too. RedNeck Candles and the Red Door Gallery and Emporium feature candles, crafts, jewelry, clothing, and more from local artisans. For hearty, classic American dishes in cozy surroundings, try the Old Plantation Restaurant. Its exterior walls are adorned by the town's famous red cobblestones. Another local favorite is Mrs. Chadwick's Bakery, where delicious homemade sweet treats are served in a quaint and inviting interior setting. Medicine Park also hosts several events and festivals year-round, so be sure to check their Festivals webpage to align your visit with a special celebration and make your trip to Medicine Park even more memorable.

