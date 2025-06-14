Florida's State Park Just Outside Of Orlando Is A Water Paradise Filled With Idyllic Crystal Clear Springs

A trip to Orlando often means roller coasters and selfies with your favorite characters — and that's understandable. After all, the city is known as the theme park capital of the world. But there are so many other great things to do near Orlando besides visiting Disney World. Florida's state parks actually have plenty of room to brag too — the 175 parks make up one of the largest state park systems in the country. While some are found in Florida's most remote places, others are closer than most people realize.

It's hard to believe that a spectacular natural paradise can exist so close to the hustle and bustle of the theme parks, but you'll find Wekiwa Springs State Park less than 30 minutes away from Orlando. This park's sparkling springs pump out 42 million gallons of water each day and provide a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. The river that connects to the springs is pretty special too. The Wekiva River is one of only two rivers in Florida that has been designated as a National Wild and Scenic River System.

If you plan on visiting from out of state, you can easily find a flight into Orlando International Airport (MCO). Another option is to look for flights into Sanford, a lake town with breweries that is one of central Florida's best kept secrets. Although the Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) doesn't service as many commercial airlines as MCO, it is only about 30 minutes away from Wekiwa Springs State Park.