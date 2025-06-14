Florida's State Park Just Outside Of Orlando Is A Water Paradise Filled With Idyllic Crystal Clear Springs
A trip to Orlando often means roller coasters and selfies with your favorite characters — and that's understandable. After all, the city is known as the theme park capital of the world. But there are so many other great things to do near Orlando besides visiting Disney World. Florida's state parks actually have plenty of room to brag too — the 175 parks make up one of the largest state park systems in the country. While some are found in Florida's most remote places, others are closer than most people realize.
It's hard to believe that a spectacular natural paradise can exist so close to the hustle and bustle of the theme parks, but you'll find Wekiwa Springs State Park less than 30 minutes away from Orlando. This park's sparkling springs pump out 42 million gallons of water each day and provide a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. The river that connects to the springs is pretty special too. The Wekiva River is one of only two rivers in Florida that has been designated as a National Wild and Scenic River System.
If you plan on visiting from out of state, you can easily find a flight into Orlando International Airport (MCO). Another option is to look for flights into Sanford, a lake town with breweries that is one of central Florida's best kept secrets. Although the Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) doesn't service as many commercial airlines as MCO, it is only about 30 minutes away from Wekiwa Springs State Park.
Fun on the water at one of Florida's best natural springs
The swimming area at Wekiwa Springs State Park is a popular spot to just hang out and splash around in the spring-fed water that stays a constant 72 degrees year-round. Scuba diving isn't allowed here, but with water this clear, you may want to bring a mask and snorkel. The dazzling water is meant to be enjoyed by all and there's also a swim lift available to help those with limited mobility. The park is also a great spot to start a journey down the Wekiva River. You can even paddle for about a mile and visit Wekiva Island — a unique and under-the-radar Florida vacation destination.
If you don't have your own canoe, kayak, or paddleboard, you can rent one onsite from Wekiwa Springs Adventures. The company also offers guided paddling trips that can be good for those who want to make sure they see everything. When you're caught up in all of the beautiful nature, a guide can help point out interesting and unique things you may not have otherwise noticed. One review on Tripadvisor raved about the abundance of nature in the area, saying, "This state park has not only some great views but a vast amount of wildlife as well. We saw at least 10 small gators while kayaking, with the [largest] being about 3-4 feet long. There were a plethora of turtles, and we saw a gorgeous manatee grazing in the area for about an hour."
What to do and where to stay near Wekiwa Springs
Aside from offering opportunities to swim and spend time on the water, the Wekiwa Springs State Park also has ways to explore on land. Biking is popular here, and if you don't bring your own, you can rent one onsite. The park also has a variety of hiking trails (one that is ADA accessible) that range from less than a mile long and go up to 13.5 miles long. As one Google review explains, "The hike was a mix of a loop and out-and-back, offering a variety of terrain and scenic spots along the way. The combination made for an enjoyable, moderately challenging experience through the park's diverse ecosystems."
There is also a campground at Wekiwa Springs, but at the time of writing the park's website states that it is closed for renovations through the end of 2025. No worries though — you can still stay nearby and enjoy a few days in the midst of Florida's tropical nature. In fact, just two miles away there is a Holiday Inn Express and a Hampton Inn. These hotels are great options if you'd like to spend more time in the area and do some birding.
Central Florida has many great spots for birding, including Wekiwa Springs State Park. The Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive is another nearby spot for those looking to check birds off of their life list and it is less than 10 miles away. Visitors who are willing to drive for a little over an hour can also check out the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge — one of the best places for birdwatching in Florida, according to research.